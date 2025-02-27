Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Login Bonus

Monster Hunter Wilds, like similar games in the franchise, grant players a Login Bonus simply for hopping on the game to play. You don’t have to take any time to hunt monsters, or push through the story. However, if you’re going to be online, you may as well hunt one of the many monsters Capcom has thrown at players worldwide. Thankfully, accessing this Login Bonus is incredibly easy and pretty much always worth it.

Now that Monster Hunter Wilds is available, there’s so much to do in the game and the Login Bonuses help. Before you post a quest, for example, why not use one of the Lucky Vouchers provided in the Login Bonus to get some extra bonuses?

How to claim your Login Bonus in Monster Hunter Wilds

Once you’ve logged in to Monster Hunter Wilds, and joined a server, you can immediately claim your Login Bonuses. Doing this gives you a wide assortment of items, from Lucky Vouchers, potions, and useful equipment material like Armor Spheres.

It's important to claim your Login Bonuses regularly (Image via Sportskeeda & Capcom)

Follow these steps to claim the bonuses:

Log in to Monster Hunter Wilds and join a server.

Access the main menu.

Select Login Bonus from the first tab.

from the first tab. Click on Next after checking out what items you receive.

At launch, there are several bonuses found in this window, including Lucky Voucher, Bonus Items, Expedition Provisions, and the Let The Hunt Begin! Login Bonus. It’s likely that the items will change on a daily basis. You can only claim this item once per day on a character though, so once you’ve acquired it, Login Bonus will be greyed out.

While many of the items might be okay, the real important item you can claim from the Login Bonus are the Lucky Vouchers. You can have a maximum of five of these at a time, and can claim one each day. The Lucky Voucher doubles the amount of Zenny you receive and gives you more quest rewards. It’s a great item to use when you’re farming especially rare drops.

The other items will vary but Lucky Vouchers are consistent — just make sure to claim yours and use them before you stack too many. The Login Bonus system is a great way to get extra items for whatever hunts you’re planning on doing, or simply stocking them for a rainy day when you have challenging foes awaiting.

