Monster Hunter Wilds Field Guide explored

The Monster Hunter Wilds Field Guide is an essential tool in your arsenal that records every creature that you encounter. This basically serves as a glossary that keeps information regarding all the monsters in the game, and can serve as a great asset if you want to learn a bit more about a beast that you want to hunt. This includes what parts you can break, where the monster resides, etc., that will definitely prove to be useful.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Wilds Field Guide and how it can be helpful to your hunter's journey.

How to access the Monster Hunter Wilds Field Guide

Field Guide will highlight everything related to a monster (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Here's how you can access the Field Guide in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Open the game menu (ESC on Keyboard and the Menu button on your controller).

Go to the Info tab (third one from the right).

Select the Monster Field Guide.

Check the monsters in the given sections of Large Monster Field Guide, Small Monster Field Guide, Endemic Life Field Guide, and Aquatic Life Field Guide.

Each of these entries will have details regarding the various creatures and monsters you encounter in Monster Hunter Wilds. The Large and Small Monster sections refer to the various beasts you fight and hunt while the Endemic Life part will highlight details about smaller environmental creatures like the Vigorswap Bug.

Beings like the Whetfish that you can find dwelling in water bodies are termed as Aquatic Life.

How to use the Monster Hunter Wilds Field Guide

The Field Guide will provide you with an overview of each of the four options mentioned above. But the best part about it is the fact that you can find a plethora of information about the large monsters which you will be generally hunting.

Hunting a particular monster successfully updates the Field Guide with more information. Generally, if you did not hunt a monster enough times, you will get an "Unknown” prompt for that entry. You can learn all the information about the monsters in the Monster Hunter Wilds Field Guide here:

Number of times you have hunted/captured

Size you have hunted

Known Habitats

Characteristics

Special attack

Breakable parts and tips

Recommended Elemental Attack

Effective Status Effects

Effective Items

Obtainable materials

Hunting Log

The Field Guide will prove particularly useful before you embark on a challenging hunt, such as hunting any Tempered or Apex monsters or if you are looking for a particular item that you need to craft a piece of gear.

