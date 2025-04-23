How to get Blossomdance Ticket in Monster Hunter Wilds

Blossomdance Tickets are one of the many new items available in Monster Hunter Wilds during the Festival of Accord Blossomdance. You will only be able to use the item at the Smithy.
We discuss in detail how to get Blossomdance Tickets in MH Wilds, how to use them, and more below.
Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get and use Blossomdance Ticket
Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!
How to get Blossomdance Ticket
Blossomdance Tickets are available through Login Bonuses, Daily Limited Bounties, and through the Sakuratide Armor Set's Blossomdance Boon.
- Login Bonuses: In each day's Login Bonuses, you will get 1x Blossomdance Ticket. You can only claim it once per day, so don't miss out. The option to claim Login Bonuses is available from the in-game menu that you can bring up anywhere.
- Daily Limited Bounties: Blossomdance Tickets will also be available through Daily Limited Bounties. You can interact with the Palico Support Desk to check what the task and reward are.
- Sakuratide Armor Set's Blossomdance Boon: The Blossomdance Boon (I & II) provides additional special items as quest completion rewards. These items can include Blossomdance Ticket, Blossomdance Voucher, Pick-a-meal Voucher, Blossom Barrel Bomb, and Barrel Bowling Voucher. This isn't a guaranteed method, and the bonus only works during the Festival of Accord Blossomdance.
How to use Blossomdance Ticket in Monster Hunter Wilds
In Monster Hunter Wilds, the Blossomdance Ticket is used to forge armor and Palico Equipment. The following items require a Blossomdance Ticket:
- Sakuratide Bracers α
- Sakuratide Robe α
- Sakuratide Headgear α
- Sakuratide Hakama α
- Sakuratide Obi α
- F Papier-Mache Head α (Palico)
- F Papier-Mache Body α (Palico)
The Blossomdance Ticket is a Rarity 6 item that can be sold at 350z. The Festival of Accord Blossomdance has plenty more for Monster Hunter Wilds players to enjoy, including a special performance from the Diva. This is the first seasonal event of the game.
Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.