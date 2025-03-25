Monster Hunter Wilds March 2025 Showcase: Mizutsune, Arch-tempered debut, Zoh Shia return, and more

The Monster Hunter Wilds March 2025 showcase ran roughly for 13 minutes, featuring everything that is appearing in Title Update 1 (including its release date) and the upcoming content roadmap.

Ad

The next two months are filled with a variety of content, and today's showcase provided a glimpse at all that.

Also Read: Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 release date revealed

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Monster Hunter Wilds March 2025 Showcase announcements explored

Mizutsune, AT Rey Dau, and Zoh Shia

The Monster Hunter Wilds March 2025 Showcase began with a quick look at everything coming in Title Update 1, including the debut of Mizutsune and Arch-tempered Rey Dau in Forbidden Lands, Zoh Shia quests, and the Grand Hub. The first three also bring new Hunter and Palico gear, meaning items to grind and use for crafting.

Ad

Trending

Zoh Shia Quests are coming (Image via Capcom)

The unlock requirements for the aforementioned content are as follows:

Ad

To unlock the Mizutsune quest , you need to have a Hunter Rank of 21 or above and talk to Kanya in the Scarlet Forest.

, you need to have a Hunter Rank of 21 or above and talk to Kanya in the Scarlet Forest. To unlock the Arch-tempered Rey Dau Event Quest , you will need to have a Hunter Rank of 50 or above.

, you will need to have a Hunter Rank of 50 or above. To unlock the Zoh Shia quest , you will need to have a Hunter Rank of 50 or above and complete a specific quest available at HR 50.

, you will need to have a Hunter Rank of 50 or above and complete a specific quest available at HR 50. To unlock the Grand Hub, you will need to have a Hunter Rank of 16 or above and talk to Tetsuzan in Suja, the Peaks of Accord.

Ad

The Grand Hub

Arm wrestling in the Grand Hub (Image via Capcom)

The Grand Hub will be a space for the community to gather. Hunters can arm wrestle and interact with each other. The Barrel Bowling mini-game will also be available, providing useful items and pendants as rewards. The vouchers for the same can be procured through login bonuses, among other ways. In the Grand Hub, players can also watch the performance of the Diva at night.

Ad

The Grand Hub will also host the Squad Information Center moving forward once the player has the community space unlocked.

Arena Quests

With Arena Quests, Monster Hunter Wilds players can compete with hunters around the world in how quickly they complete the hunt. Players can participate in these from the Grand Hub's Arena Quest Counter.

Arena Quest Rankings in MHW (Image via Capcom)

The world rankings will be visible at the Grand Hub entrance on the Expedition Record Board. The latter will also hold Arena Quest limited bounties. Limited-time Event Quests will also host Challenge Quests and Free Challenge Quests.

Ad

Players participating in Arena Quests and Challenge Quests need to do so with pre-determined equipment and with a maximum of two hunters. The same limitations are not in force with Free Challenge Quests, with four hunters being the maximum limit.

Alma's Outfit and Cosmetic DLC

Customize Alma outfits (Image via Capcom)

With Title Update 1 in Monster Hunter Wilds, you can change Alma's Outfit from the tent in your Base Camp or in the Pop-up camp. Capcom will provide a free outfit for her with TU1. Furthermore, her glasses will also become customizable once you complete "a certain side mission".

Ad

MH veterans will be happy as classic gestures are coming with Wilds' TU1. The Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 will also arrive for those who purchased the Premium Deluxe Edition or hold the Cosmetic DLC Pass. Title Update 1 will also bring new camp gear options. Paid downloadable cosmetic content is also set to be made available.

Event Quests and Seasonal Event

More event quests are set to come over the next weeks.

Festival of Accord (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds will also host the Festival of Accord (Seasonal Event) at the Grand Hub from April 23. During this time, there will be cosmetic changes to the Grand Hub and the meals served there. The Seasonal Event will also provide limited equipment, gestures, pop-up camp decorations, and more.

Ad

The roadmap

MHW Free TU Roadmap (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds's free Title Update Roadmap is as follows:

Ad

Friday, April 4 - Title Update 1

- Title Update 1 Wednesday, April 23 to Wednesday, May 7 - Festival of Accord: Blossomdance (Seasonal Event)

- Festival of Accord: Blossomdance (Seasonal Event) Wednesday, April 30 to Wednesday, May 21 - Arch-tempered Rey Dau Event Quest

- Arch-tempered Rey Dau Event Quest End of May Update (ver. 1.011) - Capcom Collaboration and other additional features

Second Title Update

Lagiacrus teaser for TU2 (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds TU2 will release in Summer 2025, and today's showcase teased the fan-favorite feature monster.

Ad

Keep a tab on upcoming Sportskeeda Gaming coverage on Monster Hunter Wilds to learn in-depth everything that's coming in Title Update 1 and in-store for the next few months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.