Monster Hunter Wilds TU2 monster teased, and players will surely be delighted

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 arrives sometime in Summer '25, and we just got a glimpse of what the featured monsters will be. Unless there's a major twist in the tale, this summer Wilds' players will be testing their mettle against none other than Lagiacrus.

Now, Lagiacrus has been a contentious topic when it comes to Capcom's latest offering in the iconic series. Players were of the opinion that the Monster Hunter 3 Leviathan was surely going to be part of the MH Wilds base roster. While that turned out to be false hope, they were quick to find out unused space in Scarlet Forest, which could become Lagiacrus' lair.

What did Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 teaser reveal?

The Title Update 2 tease came at the very end of the Monster Hunter Wilds March 25 showcase. The clip was barely five seconds long and showed the massive claws of a monster with blue skin stepping on a slain creature in the Scarlet Forest.

Title Update 2 comes in Summer 2025 (Image via Capcom)

We could also see fire in the scene around the monster. The scene switched to an underwater clip and sound with the phrase "Summer 2025" showing up before a monster's cry brought it to an end. While Capcom decided to tease the community with the clip, it is not hard to guess that the fan-favorite Leviathan Lagiacrus is coming to Monster Hunter Wilds in Summer 2025.

It will be interesting to see how Capcom incorporates Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds, specifically its moves and utilization of its environment. One question many will ask is whether we will get underwater combat. The speculation mills will run hard now that we have official confirmation of its arrival.

