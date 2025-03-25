Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 release date revealed

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is set to release on April 4, 2025. Capcom finally revealed the release date of the first TU in the March 2025 Showcase that took place on March 25. The event showed all that is due to arrive during the first week of April with TU1, including the update roadmap going till late May this year.

Read on below to learn more about MH Wilds Title Update 1.

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 content explored

The major highlights for MH Wilds TU1 are:

Mizutsune coming in Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 (Image via Capcom)

Mizutsune

Unlock requirements: Hunter Rank 21 and above. Talk to Kanya in the Scarlet Forest to unlock the Mizutsune mission.

Mizutsune arrives in Forbidden Lands with Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1. We saw a quick glimpse of fighting it in the Scarlet Forest, along with its bubble-based attacks. Furthermore, we also saw it engage in a turf war with Uth Duna. We will also get new gear from the Leviathan's arrival.

Arch-tempered Rey Dau in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Arch-tempered Rey Dau

Unlock requirements: Hunter Rank 50 and above.

Arch-tempered Rey Dau drops in with the upcoming TU in Monster Hunter Wilds as part of an event quest. Stronger than a normal tempered variant, it will also bring new gears for hunters to grind and unlock.

Zoh Shia gear in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Zoh Shia

Unlock requirements: Hunter Rank 50 and above. The Zoh Shia quest is unlocked after you complete a quest that is available at HR 50.

While Zoh Shia can be hunted only once during the MH Wilds' story, things are set to change with Title Update 1. You will get access to a Zoh Shia quest (provided you meet the unlock requirements) and can fight it again.

The Zoh Shia quest can be selected from the Environment Overview (coming up as Dragontorch S.: Zoh Shia appeared!). The monster will also spawn in the Ruins of Wyveria during the Wyvern's Wakening. Furthermore, Zoh Shia Hunter and Palico equipment can finally be forged.

The Grand Hub in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

The Grand Hub

Unlock requirements: Hunter Rank 16 and above. Talk to Tetsuzan in Suja, the Peaks of Accord.

A social hub for hunters to interact with each other. You will be able to arm wrestle, engage in the Barrel Bowling mini-game, and watch the Diva perform at night. The Squad Information Centre will also move from the Windward Plains' Base Camp to the Grand Hub once the latter is unlocked.

Apart from these three, Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 will bring in Arena Quests (compete with hunters worldwide with completion times), ability to change to Alma's outfit, free DLC content (classic gestures), Cosmetic DLC Pack 1, new Camp Gear options, and more. Keep a tab on Sportskeeda Gaming's upcoming coverage to learn more.

