Monster Hunter Wilds: All Windward Plains Pop-up Camp locations

There are a total of 13 Windward Plains Pop-up Camps that you can set up in Monster Hunter Wilds. These act as safe zones and mini bases where you will be able to do basic stuff but will lack essential NPCs other than your handler, Alma, and your Palico in Monster Hunter Wilds. You can create up to five Windward Plains Pop-up Camps at a time (out of the thirteen location options for such campsites).

This article will cover all the places where you can find these Windward Plains Pop-up Camps in Monster Hunter Wilds and also give you a breakdown on how safe these locations are.

All Windward Plains Pop-up Camp locations in Monster Hunter Wilds

Places where you can set up Pop-Up camps will have a glow (Image via Capcom)

Each of the Windward Plains Pop-up Camps in Monster Hunter Wilds comes with its own danger level. There are a total of 13 of them, and you can build up to five at any given time. You will need to spend your Guild Points to unlock any camp.

Here is a list of all the campsites that you can build in the Windward Plains region of the game.

Area Campsite Safety Level Guild Points needed Area 3 South Insecure 50 Guild Points Area 4 Mineral Cave Safe 25 Guild Points Area 4 West Dangerous 75 Guild Points Area 6 Valley Hideaway Safe 25 Guild Points Area 8 Southwest Dangerous 75 Guild Points Area 8 Southeast Dangerous 75 Guild Points Area 9 Lookout Hill Insecure 50 Guild Points Area 10 Southeast Dangerous 75 Guild Points Area 13 Oasis Dangerous 75 Guild Points Area 13 West Insecure 50 Guild Points Area 14 Groundwater Vein Safe 25 Guild Points Area 16 Northwest Insecure 50 Guild Points Area 16 Bone Desert Insecure 50 Guild Points

It is ideal to set these based on the location of the target that you are hunting at a given time.

How to set up Pop-up Camps in Monster Hunter Wilds

To set up a Pop-up Camp in MH Wilds, you can either use the camping kit in its location or talk to Pop-up Camp Meowster (located in the Base Camp of the area). The same process also holds when it comes to dismantling these camps. You can either do it manually or talk to the Meowster.

The choice of the location will remain up to you, but once again, keep in mind that you can only build a maximum of five camps at any given time. To build more, you will need to dismantle an existing one. It's also important to note that these Pop-up Camp locations need to be discovered by you first before the Meowster can build them for you.

Camps in dangerous locations will have a chance of being destroyed by various monsters, but you will be able to repair the damage. This is done automatically by the Pop-up Camp Purrofessional, who will be by the camp at all times. You can speed up the repair process by talking to them and spending Guild Points.

