Monster Hunter Wilds Blossomdance Boon Skill explained

Blossomdance Boon (under the Blossomdance Prayer) is available with the Sakuratide α Armor Set in Monster Hunter Wilds. The latter debuted with the Festival of Accord Blossomdance, which started on April 23, 2025, at 12 am UTC and will run until May 7, 2025, at 11.59 pm UTC.
We discuss in detail how to get the Blossomdance Boon skill, how it works, and more. If you are looking for other seasonal items during Blossomdance, check out our guides on Blossomdance Voucher and Blossomdance Ticket.
Monster Hunter Wilds Blossomdance Boon Skill: How to get, effects, and more
How to get Blossomdance Boon in Monster Hunter Wilds
The Blossomdance Prayer Set Bonus Skill has two skills that are dependent on how many pieces of the set you have equipped.
- Blossomdance Boon I (2 pieces): This adds special seasonal items to the quest completion rewards during the Blossomdance season.
- Blossomdance Boon II (4 pieces): Apart from the Boon I's bonus of adding special seasonal items to the quest completion rewards during the Blossomdance season, Boon II increases attack and defense.
Blossomdance Boon effect
With the Boon I or II activated during the season, the possible reward items are Blossomdance Ticket, Blossomdance Voucher, Pick-a-meal Voucher, Blossom Barrel Bomb, and Barrel Bowling Voucher.
While there's no guarantee which one you will get, you will likely get more items the higher the quest level is. The bonus will work even if you join a quest in the middle through an SOS or a lobby quest.
Blossomdance Boon II boosts Attack by 9% and Defense by 50.
Blossomdance Boon Armor Set
The following armor items are available under the Sakuratide α Armor Set:
- Sakuratide Headgear α
- Sakuratide Robe α
- Sakuratide Bracers α
- Sakuratide Obi α
- Sakuratide Hakama α
Blossomdance Boon can come in handy, especially if you are looking for any of the special season items available in Monster Hunter Wilds as part of the Festival of Accord Blossomdance.
