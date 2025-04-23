Monster Hunter Wilds Blossomdance Boon Skill explained

Blossomdance Boon (under the Blossomdance Prayer) is available with the Sakuratide α Armor Set in Monster Hunter Wilds. The latter debuted with the Festival of Accord Blossomdance, which started on April 23, 2025, at 12 am UTC and will run until May 7, 2025, at 11.59 pm UTC.

Monster Hunter Wilds Blossomdance Boon Skill: How to get, effects, and more

Sakuratide α Armor Set in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

How to get Blossomdance Boon in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Blossomdance Prayer Set Bonus Skill has two skills that are dependent on how many pieces of the set you have equipped.

Blossomdance Boon I (2 pieces): This adds special seasonal items to the quest completion rewards during the Blossomdance season.

This adds special seasonal items to the quest completion rewards during the Blossomdance season. Blossomdance Boon II (4 pieces): Apart from the Boon I's bonus of adding special seasonal items to the quest completion rewards during the Blossomdance season, Boon II increases attack and defense.

Blossomdance Boon effect

Blossomdance Boon in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

With the Boon I or II activated during the season, the possible reward items are Blossomdance Ticket, Blossomdance Voucher, Pick-a-meal Voucher, Blossom Barrel Bomb, and Barrel Bowling Voucher.

While there's no guarantee which one you will get, you will likely get more items the higher the quest level is. The bonus will work even if you join a quest in the middle through an SOS or a lobby quest.

Blossomdance Boon II boosts Attack by 9% and Defense by 50.

Blossomdance Boon Armor Set

The following armor items are available under the Sakuratide α Armor Set:

Sakuratide Headgear α

Sakuratide Robe α

Sakuratide Bracers α

Sakuratide Obi α

Sakuratide Hakama α

Blossomdance Boon can come in handy, especially if you are looking for any of the special season items available in Monster Hunter Wilds as part of the Festival of Accord Blossomdance.

