Monster Hunter Wilds crashing on Xbox Series X/S: Possible causes and fixes explored

Monster Hunter Wilds is finally available on multiple platforms. However, the game is not running well for some players. The highest number of complaints come from Xbox users, specifically those playing on Series S and X consoles, who have reported facing a crashing issue.

While most of the problems that Monster Hunter Wilds players face can only be fixed from the developer's end, there still are some things they can try to get the best performance possible.

This article lists the possible reasons and fixes for the crashing issue in the game.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Capcom rolls out official patches.

Potential causes and fixes for the crashing issue in Monster Hunter Wilds on Xbox Series X/S

1) Restart your Xbox

Restart your console to fix performance issues (Image via Capcom)

If you have been playing Monster Hunter Wilds for extended hours, it can lead to dips in performance. To fix this, simply turn off your console for a few minutes, let it return to its normal temperatures, and then turn it on again.

You can also power cycle your Xbox by following these steps:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all the cables after roughly 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

2) Check for overheating and poor ventilation issues

If your Xbox is kept inside a closed cabinet, it can lead to poor airflow and ventilation, resulting in overheating. If restarting your console does not solve the issue for you, try relocating it to a different spot.

Moreover, you should also clean your Xbox properly to remove any accumulated dust. This will resolve overheating and ventilation issues, as dust particles can also lead to spikes in temperature while gaming.

3) Check for updates

Make sure you have the latest Xbox firmware downloaded and installed. Additionally, download the latest updates of Monster Hunter Wilds. This will ensure that you are not missing out on any patches released by Capcom.

If you are facing these problems on a PC or a PlayStation, check out these guides:

