Monster Hunter Wilds gives you the ability to capture monsters while on a hunt. This can sometimes be beneficial, as there is a chance you will obtain rare items as a result of the increased loot you get. But this does come with a bit of a caveat, as capturing a beast does not allow you to kill it and get the carve-specific materials.

This article will go over how you can capture monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to capture monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

You need to weaken a monster (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Capturing monsters is not as easy as it sounds, as you can't trap your target when you start a hunt. Instead, you must weaken it first. Here are all the steps to follow to capture monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Weaken the monster

The best way to ensure you can capture any monster is by fighting and weakening them. When they are very weak, a skull icon will appear beside the monster on the mini-map.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind while fighting a monster:

Use Focus Strikes and burst the monster wounds to quickly weaken them.

Use your environment to your favor to speed up the process of weakening the monster.

Use traps

The game features two types of traps that allow you to immobilize the monster for a while. Use either the Shock or Pitfall traps to stun the monster first. This can be done by placing the traps on the ground and then luring your target towards it. Attack the monster to make it angry and then run by the trap. Once it steps on the trap, it will be immobilized for some time.

Keep in mind that certain big monsters are immune to certain types of traps. Here is a list of these monsters and the traps they are immune to:

Monster Immune to Rey Dau Shock Traps Gypceros Shock Traps Jin Dahaad Pitfall Traps Zoh Shia Both Shock and Pitfall Traps

Tranq Bombs and Blades

The final part comes down to using Tranq Bombs and Blades. While both can make the monster fall asleep, utilizing them is a bit different. You can open your item pouch to equip these items. Then, if you are using the Blades, you must hit the monster with your slinger. If you are using the Bombs, you need to get close and do the deed.

Keep in mind that you must hit the monster a few times with these items to completely make them docile. Once the monster is asleep, it is counted as being captured.

Advantages of capturing a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds

Here are the benefits if you decide to capture a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Capturing significantly reduces the duration of the fight, allowing you to farm materials quickly.

It has a high chance of dropping rare materials.

The loot will be added to your inventory directly and you need not carve them out.

However, carve-specific materials cannot be obtained if you capture a monster instead of killing it in Monster Hunter Wilds.

