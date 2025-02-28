Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Aqua Sac

Aqua Sac is an item in Monster Hunter Wilds that you use for crafting. One of the key aspects of the MH franchise is that players can craft various powerful weapons from monster parts as they keep improving their adventure rank. Following that theme, this particular item can be obtained by hunting certain monsters and used to craft weapons and gear.

This article will cover the process of obtaining Aqua Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Note: While you will fight the monsters mentioned below during the main story quest, it is not guaranteed that you will receive the item after you defeat them.

How to get Aqua Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds

Aqua Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds is a crafting material (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Aqua Sac can be obtained as a drop by defeating two specific monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds — Uth Duna and Balahara. Both of these are categorized as Large Monsters, and it will take a while before you can bring them down. You can find these beasts in the following regions if you are planning on hunting them for their body parts and materials:

Balahara: Can be found in the Windward Plains region of the map

Can be found in the Windward Plains region of the map Uth Duna: You can find these creatures in the Scarlet Forest region

Both of these are Large Monsters, and you will need to take on Hunts to track these beasts down and slay them for their parts. You will fight them while playing the main story quest of Monster Hunter Wilds, but there is a chance that you might not get the Aqua Sac as a drop reward during the mission.

The best way to obtain the material is by doing the Balahara optional hunt repeatedly. Compared to Uth Duna, which is an Apex Predator of the Scarlet Forest region, the Balahara is considerably easy to take down during a hunt.

Uth Duna is quite big, thanks to being an Apex Predator, and it will take a while before you are able to take it down. It is also significantly difficult to fight against, as it uses shields to protect itself from incoming attacks. Compared to the Uth Duna, the Balahara lacks such gimmicks, and you will be able to kill it and harvest its parts more easily.

