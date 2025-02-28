Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Monster Fluid

Monster Fluid is an item in Monster Hunter Wilds that is used for crafting various gear. As you level up your Hunter's Rank, you will unlock powerful weapon and armor recipes you will be able to craft. But to do so, you will need to gather various monster parts by completing hunts or killing the beasts in the open-world of Monster Hunter Wilds.

This article explores a few methods to obtain Monster Fluids in the latest Monster Hunter game.

How to get Monster Fluid in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Fluid can be obtained by killing certain smaller lifeforms and is generally used for crafting items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Similar to the Aqua Sac, Monster Fluid in Monster Hunter Wilds is only dropped by certain monsters, such as the Vespoid, Bulaqchi, and Nerscylla Hatchlings. These are small monsters that you will run into often while on hunts.

Here's where you can find all of these monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Vespoid : You can find this creature in the Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliff, and Wyveria regions of the game.

: You can find this creature in the regions of the game. Bulaqchi: Found in the Windward Plains biome of the map.

Found in the biome of the map. Nerscylla Hatchlings: These monsters are generally found in the Iceshard Cliff part of the map.

Except for the Nerscylla Hatchings, you can find the other two in abundance while fighting bigger monsters in the aforementioned regions. Most of them will die as collateral during your hunts, so make sure to collect their parts once you are done defeating your targets. Alternatively, you can explore the areas and kill them as you please, to farm their materials.

The best way to obtain Monster Fluid, however, is by killing Nerscylla Hatchlings. These smaller creatures will come in hordes when you are fighting the arachnoid Nerscylla.

These critters will mostly die as you fight the big arachnoid, as they are very weak. Once you are done with the fight, you can harvest them and get the required item. As mentioned previously, this is an extremely common crafting material that you can get by farming these small creatures so you don't really have to worry about running out.

