What are Artian weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Artian weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds are the end-game rewards that will be waiting for you when you finish your journey. During the end-game Tempered Monster hunts, you can find special materials called Artian Parts. You can then take these to Gemma to create Artian Weapons, which are some of the most powerful gear you can obtain in the game.

Ad

This article will explore everything that you must know about the Artian weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Artian Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

Go to Gemma to forge weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

The Artian set consists of the end-game weapons for all the 14 categories in the game. These armaments allow you to choose the Elemental Status that you want as well as the Affinity and base damage. These are also rarity 8 weapons that you can farm only during the end-game content.

Ad

Trending

You can farm Tempered Monsters to obtain parts for the Artian Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. Taking these materials to Gemma will then allow you to forge the weapons. Each of these armaments also offers three Level-3 Decoration slots.

How to unlock Artian Weapons and craft them

Artian Weapons can be crafted once you unlock High Rank and defeat Guardian Fulgar Anjanath and a Tempered Lala Barina during a Hunting Quest. This will give you the first two parts to craft a weapon. Once you complete the main story quests in High Rank, you will get access to Tempered Investigations.

Ad

Completing these will reward you with parts needed to craft Artian Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. Crafting one will require 3 Artian Parts and 10,000 Zenny. If you use three parts with the same status when crafting an Artian weapon, it will boost the effect of the armament.

Using three parts with different effects will give you a non-elemental weapon. You can head to Gemma in Monster Hunter Wilds and select the Forge Artian Weapon option to craft a fine Artian armament for yourself.

Ad

How to farm Artian Parts

Artian Parts can be obtained by completing Tempered Investigations. Besides the materials, it also gives you the Hunter Symbol items in Monster Hunter Wilds. However, Tempered Beasts are extremely challenging and it will take a while before you take one down.

Although the drops of Artian Parts are randomized, killing Tempered Arkveld is the best way to get most of the items. You can also create custom quests with multiple Tempered Monsters to receive higher-tier Artian Parts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.