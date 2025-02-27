Monster Hunter Wilds: How to unlock Gemma as a Hunting Assistant

Your trusted smithy, Gemma can also become a Hunting Assistant in Monster Hunter Wilds. The latest entry in the monster slaying franchise brings some QoL improvements that will make your hunter's journey smoother. This includes the addition of the Hunting Assistants, who are NPCs that provide you with various perks when fighting monsters.

Ad

This article will cover how you can unlock Gemma as a Hunting Assistant in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Gemma as a Hunting Assistant in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gemma is one of your many allies in this world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Besides being an amazing smith who will craft you your weapons and gear, the blonde haired Gemma can also be unlocked as a Hunting Assistant in Monster Hunter Wilds after you complete certain missions for her. Here is how you can do so.

Ad

Trending

High-Quality Materials side quest

You will start this quest once you reach High Rank in the game. Gemma will call you and once you interact with her, she will ask you to bring a Chatacabra Hide+ to her.

You can hunt Chatacabra by accepting Optional Quests or by encountering it in the open-world. This is a common monster that you can find during the Plenty Weather in the Windward Plain region of the map. Once you capture or kill one to obtain the Chatacabra Hide+, you can bring it to your trusty smith to complete the quest.

Ad

Smithy's seal of Quality side quest

Shortly after you complete the first quest, your trusted smithy will get in touch with you again, requesting for help. She will ask you to help her test a new device which will require you to fight Lala Barina in the Scarlet Forest. Once you start the quest, you can complete an additional objective by luring the monster to the trap device.

Also Read: Monster Hunter Wilds: How to remove Frostblight status effect

Ad

Regardless of your choice, once you defeat the monster and complete the quest, Gemma will agree to lend a hand and you will unlock her as one of the Hunting Assistants in Monster Hunter Wilds.

She will generally appear in the Scarlet Forest Region, near the area where you trap Lala Barina. However, she can occasionally appear in the Ruins of Wyveria part of the map where she will use the same trap that she uses in the Scarlet Forest region.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.