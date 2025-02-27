Monster Hunter Wilds brings a lot of new content to the table, including — finally — an option to pause the game mid-session. Although it is not a revolutionary feature, the series has lacked this for a long time and CAPCOM finally decided to implement it in its latest venture.

Ad

That said, it is not as simple as pressing a button. So, this article go over how you can pause game in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to pause game in Monster Hunter Wilds

Navigate the menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

The latest entry in the Monster Hunter series brings a plethora of new features to the franchise, significantly uplifting the player experience. This includes the option to pause the game; however, it is not without caveat.

Ad

Trending

Also read: MHW review

Unlike your typical video game, pausing is as simple as pressing a button. The game will continue to run even if you open the crafting menu. You can pause it by opening the menu first, then selecting a certain option.

To pause Monster Hunter Wilds, you will need to open the menu and select the Pause Game option under the Systems tab. But keep in mind that this option will only appear if you are playing the game in Offline or Online single-player modes. You won't be able to pause multiplayer sessions even if you are playing in a Private Lobby that you or your friend created. It is exclusive to the Offline or Online single-player modes.

Ad

Also read: MHW Focus Mode guide

Pausing the game also gives you access to a few features, such as the Photo Mode that you can use to get excellent screenshots and channel your inner photographer.

Using the right button on your controller's D-Pad while being in Photo Mode will also pause the game. This will allow you to extensively adjust how you want your photo output to look down the line.

Ad

To quickly access the pause option while playing the game, you can map them on your Radial Menu. This can be done while you are on a campsite or when you are accessing the main menu. Pausing the game will definitely prove to be helpful as it will not only give you a chance to breath, but also plan out your next move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.