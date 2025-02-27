Monster Hunter Wilds: How to remove Blastblight status effect

The Blastblight status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds is a debuff that can be inflicted upon you by certain monsters. It can hamper your performance during a battle and put you at a disadvantage. A monster can inflict many types of debuffs upon you, and removing them can be the key to winning a fight against these creatures.

We discuss the Blastblight status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds and how you can remove it.

How to remove Blastblight status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monsters like Congalala can inflict Blastblight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Blastblight can be removed by using Deodorant. You will need to craft this particular item using the following materials:

Smokenut

Bitterbug Broth

Combining these two ingredients will give you a Deodorant you can use to remove the Blastblight debuff during a fight. If you are effected with the status effect, you will get a 15 second window to remove it else you will suffer the effects. Make sure you use a Deodorant in this time frame.

How to prevent Blastblight status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can prevent the status effect by using the following items:

Antiblast Jewel (Level 3 Decoration)

Blight Resistance Charm (Level 3)

Antiblast Jewel can be obtained randomly as a drop while fighting monsters. Keep in mind that only the Level 3 version of this item can negate the Blastblight debuff, while the lower leveled versions can delay the timer of the blast and reduces its damage. Given there is no confirmed way to obtain the Antiblast Jewel, you will need to keep farming till you obtain it.

The Blight Resistance Charm can be crafted and will require these items:

Blangonga Pelt+ x 4

Guardian Fulgur Pelt+ x 4

Balahara Scale+ x 2

Hirabami Scale+ x 2

As is the case with the Antiblast Jewel, only a Level 3 Blight Resistance Charm can fully neutralize the Blastblight debuff.

Blastblight status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

The Blastblight debuff is a status effect that deals you a delayed explosion damage. After being inflicted with this debuff, you have a brief period to get rid of it before it explodes. Two monsters can inflict you with this: Congalala and Ajarakarn.

Every variant of these monsters, including the tempered and frenzied versions, can also inflict the debuff on you.

