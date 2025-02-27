Traps in Monster Hunter Wilds can be a great asset for hunting bigger monsters. This mechanism lets you stun your target and pin them to a place while you deal massive damage to them by executing various combos with your weapons. This article will cover everything to know about traps in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to use traps in Monster Hunter Wilds

Various monsters are affected by the different traps (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Here are the steps you must follow to effectively trap monsters in the game.

Create a distraction

During the fight, setting up a trap may sound like a simple task but it will prove to be quite difficult. The monster will come at you constantly, so you must create a distraction. The best way to do so is by using the Ghillie Mantle, which will turn you invisible till you get hit or attack the monster.

Once you wear the Ghillie Mantle, try setting up the trap near the monster. Another way to create distractions is by either letting your Palico engage the monster or using Flashflies to temporarily blind them. You can also use Lurebug to lure the monster to another location while you finish setting up your traps in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Selecting the right trap

Using the right trap is essential as various monsters have different affinities and resistances. You will have access to two trapping mechanisms: Pitfall and Shock.

Here are a few monsters and the types of traps they are immune to. You can refer to the Monster Hunter Wilds Field Guide in-game for more details regarding your target.

Monster Trap Immunity Rey Dau Immune to Shock Traps Gypceros Immune to Shock Traps Jin Dahaad Immune to Pitfall Traps Zoh Shia Immune to both Shock and Pitfall Traps

Placing the trap

Ideally, you should place the trap towards the direction of the monster's attacks. If you are using a Ghillie Mantle, you can put the trap beside your target so that it gets activated instantly.

Avoid any terrain while placing traps, as it is very hard to lure a monster to an elevated position. You should generally put the trapping mechanism on flat ground around the monster.

Lure your target

Once you have set up the trap, try luring your target towards you. This can be done by either taking the monster's aggro and then bringing it towards the trap or by using a Lurepod.

Once it is trapped, you can either capture it or deal a devastating attack, lowering its HP. Keep in mind that this will last for a very short duration.

