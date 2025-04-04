Monster Hunter Wilds: Mizutsune quest unlock guide

The Mizutsune quest in Monster Hunter Wilds is part of the new content added with Title Update 1. Players looking to take on this returning leviathan won’t find it available from the start. The encounter needs to be unlocked by progressing through specific hunter rank milestones and talking to the right NPCs in the right area.

This guide breaks down exactly how to unlock both the standard and tempered versions of the Mizutsune quest, where to go, who to speak to, and what to expect.

Unlocking Mizutsune quest in Monster Hunter Wilds

Dual with Mizutsune (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

After installing Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1, you need to be at HR 21 or higher. Anyone still below that mark will need to keep grinding regular hunts until the level requirement is met.

Once HR 21 is reached, head to the Scarlet Forest Base Camp. There, Kanya will be available to speak with. She’s the one who gives out the actual Mizutsune hunt quest.

Tempered Mizutsune: The next step

Once you have finished the regular Mizutsune hunt, things get serious. When you reach HR 41 or above, a second, more challenging iteration of the Mizutsune quest becomes available. This one features a Tempered Mizutsune, and it's not an encounter to be underestimated.

To obtain entry to this quest, you need to travel to Alma rather than Kanya. Alma will provide the mission once the HR requirement is achieved. Note that tempered monsters are much more hostile, with stronger damage output and closer attack timing.

Understanding Mizutsune’s behavior and area

Mizutsune may not be as brutally aggressive as some of the other flagship monsters, but it makes up for that with range control and status effects.

Mizutsune prefers swampy and wet terrain, where it can maneuver freely and unleash its signature bubble attacks. These bubbles inflict Bubbleblight, a status that causes the player’s movement to become slippery and unresponsive, leading to potential stumbles mid-fight.

Veterans of the series might already be familiar with how this leviathan moves — gliding across the field smoothly before launching a quick burst of bubbles. For new hunters, it may take some getting used to.

