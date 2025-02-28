Monster Hunter Wilds: Potential fixes for Communication Error

If you're having trouble with the feared communication error in Monster Hunter Wilds, you're certainly not alone. This bug has been a headache for countless players. So, why is it happening, and more importantly, how do you sort it out? Well, it's not as easy as one solution for everything.

From server and network issues to regional blockages and hardware compatibility issues, many unique factors might be disrupting your Monster Hunter Wilds adventure. Let's take a look at some possible solutions to get you hunting again.

Note: These steps serve as workarounds and don't offer a guaranteed solution.

Why does the Communication Error occur in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Evading Doshagumas in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Communication errors in Monster Hunter Wilds can be caused by a variety of underlying factors:

Network issues: If your internet connection is weak or unreliable, the game will have a hard time holding a solid link to the servers. This is usually the most common reason behind communication errors.

If your internet connection is weak or unreliable, the game will have a hard time holding a solid link to the servers. This is usually the most common reason behind communication errors. Server problems: Excessive server usage, maintenance procedures, or technical faults at Capcom's end could also cause complications. At times of high usage, the servers may not be able to cope, which could result in connection losses.

Excessive server usage, maintenance procedures, or technical faults at Capcom's end could also cause complications. At times of high usage, the servers may not be able to cope, which could result in connection losses. Geographical blocks: When attempting to access the game in a restricted geographical area, communication errors may ensue. This is particularly true for players employing ISPs that follow tight routing policies.

When attempting to access the game in a restricted geographical area, communication errors may ensue. This is particularly true for players employing ISPs that follow tight routing policies. Hardware or software compatibility: Your system might have very old drivers, conflicting software, or even its router's firmware could be affecting the game connection to the servers. These problems may be very hard to diagnose but are known to be the culprit behind repeated disconnections.

Potential fixes for Communication Error in Monster Hunter Wilds

A still from MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

1) Improve your network infrastructure

Upgrade your router or modem: Utilizing old networking devices can dramatically affect your gaming experience online. Replacing with a newer version supporting current networking protocols can keep the connection stable and minimize lag.

Utilizing old networking devices can dramatically affect your gaming experience online. Replacing with a newer version supporting current networking protocols can keep the connection stable and minimize lag. Check firmware updates: Ensure the firmware on your router is up to date. Companies frequently update firmware to strengthen security and boost performance, sometimes affecting game connectivity directly.

2) Optimize your home network

Use a wired connection: For the most stable connection, change from Wi-Fi to a wired Ethernet connection. This minimizes interference and offers steady data flow.

For the most stable connection, change from Wi-Fi to a wired Ethernet connection. This minimizes interference and offers steady data flow. Reduce network traffic: Limit the number of devices on your network during gaming sessions. Streaming, downloads, or other high-bandwidth activities can strangle your connection and cause communication errors.

Limit the number of devices on your network during gaming sessions. Streaming, downloads, or other high-bandwidth activities can strangle your connection and cause communication errors. Boost Wi-Fi signal strength: If Wi-Fi cannot be avoided, move your gaming device closer to the router or employ a Wi-Fi extender to boost the signal in areas with poor connectivity.

3) Restart and retry

Restart the PC or game: At times, a temporary communication glitch can be overcome by restarting the game or even the PC. This is especially useful if you notice that it says 'initializing the server connection' when you launch.

At times, a temporary communication glitch can be overcome by restarting the game or even the PC. This is especially useful if you notice that it says 'initializing the server connection' when you launch. Several restart tries: Players have documented that attempting numerous game restarts finally grants access to loading beta character patterns. Although not always reliable, it's a worthwhile trial option when everything else is of no use.

4) VPN or open ports

Try using a VPN: If you're experiencing consistent disconnections, using a VPN can help bypass regional restrictions or ISP routing issues. This solution has been effective for some players, especially those encountering the EA_19E15 error.

If you’re experiencing consistent disconnections, using a VPN can help bypass regional restrictions or ISP routing issues. This solution has been effective for some players, especially those encountering the EA_19E15 error. Port forwarding: A second approach is to forward the required ports for Monster Hunter Wilds on your router. This can correct communication errors by giving priority to the game's data packets. Check the official support sites or community forums for the specific ports used.

5) Recreate your character

Start over: If you're getting communication errors when attempting to load character designs from the beta, it may be faster to recreate the character from scratch. Luckily, the bonuses from the beta aren't attached to your character design, so you won't miss out on rewards.

