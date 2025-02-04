Monster Hunter Wilds showcase start time and date

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Feb 04, 2025 07:20 GMT
All the details of the upcoming showcase (Image via CAPCOM Co., Ltd.)

Capcom has officially announced the Monster Hunter Wilds showcase. This event promises to reveal details about the game, a brand-new trailer, information about the upcoming Open Beta Test 2 (OBT 2), and more. Some speculations suggest that this could be the biggest and the final teaser before the title's official release.

The Monster Hunter Wilds showcase is part of Capcom’s Spotlight event. It is scheduled for February 4, 2025, at 2 PM Pacific Time (PT).

The main Spotlight event will last around 20 minutes and will feature not only Monster Hunter Wilds but also other upcoming Capcom titles. Immediately following this, there will be a dedicated 15-minute Monster Hunter presentation hosted by Ryozo Tsujimoto, the game’s producer.

What to expect from the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase

While Capcom hasn’t revealed everything about the full contents of the showcase yet, they have confirmed a new gameplay trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds and details about OBT 2. Since the game is inching closer to release, many believe this showcase could be Capcom’s final major marketing push.

You can expect the following from the showcase:

  • An in-depth look at the combat system and improvements based on feedback from the first beta.
  • The reveal of a new monster, adding to the growing roster of creatures.
  • A possible post-launch content roadmap, outlining future updates and expansions.

What is the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase schedule?

For those looking to tune in, here’s when the event will be live in different regions:

Region

Date & Time

United States (PT)

February 4, 2025, at 2 PM

United States (CT)

February 4, 2025, at 4 PM

United States (ET)

February 4, 2025, at 5 PM

United Kingdom (BST)

February 4, 2025, at 11 PM

Central Europe (CEST)

February 5, 2025, at 12 AM

Japan (JST)

February 5, 2025, at 7 AM

India (IST)

February 5, 2025, at 3:30 AM

Australia (AEST)

February 5, 2025, at 8 AM

New Zealand (NZST)

February 5, 2025, at 10 AM

Where can you watch the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase?

Gameplay Screenshot from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via CAPCOM Co., Ltd.)

The event will be live-streamed on multiple platforms, making it easier to stream from any part of the world. You can watch it on:

The gameplay trailers and major announcements will be available to watch later on YouTube and social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). You can follow Capcom and Monster Hunter’s official channels for stream notifications.

More from Sportskeeda
