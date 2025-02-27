Monster Hunter Wilds stuttering errors on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Monster Hunter Wilds really shows the limits of what Capcom’s RE Engine can do, but that comes with a cost — potential stuttering errors on the PC version of the game. I’ve not been this stunned by a Capcom game visually. It’s beautiful, from the world around me, to the terrifying monsters trying to rip me limb from limb, while I attempt the same. Unfortunately, depending on the hardware you’re using, you could be in for some frustrating days ahead, but it’s not impossible to fix.

Ad

Thankfully, while there are some rough edges to Monster Hunter Wilds with its stuttering on PC, it’s nowhere near as bad as Dragon’s Dogma 2 — that Capcom title had some major problems unless you were on console. If you’re having some problems with Capcom’s latest Monster Hunting hit, here are some fixes wirth trying.

Note: The fixes mentioned herein aren't guaranteed to work for every user.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Potential fixes for stuttering errors in PC edition of Monster Hunter Wilds

I’m a big fan of the RE Engine, especially here in Monster Hunter Wilds, but it still has some problems, resulting in stuttering errors on PC. However, it’s probably in its most stable state with the DirectX 12 version. Sure, there were issues aplenty in the Open Beta Test, but that’s not really the case in the full, retail release. Our team has been working diligently to sort out any problems, and push the game as far as it can go.

Ad

Trending

You have to be cognizant of how much VRAM you're using; thankfully, you can see it in the top right of the screen (Image via Sportskeeda & Capcom)

The problems with stuttering aren’t game-breaking on PC, but there are users who are going to have more problems than others. For example, if you have a CPU with fewer than 6 cores — with or without hyperthreading — you almost certainly will have stuttering issues on the PC release of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ad

There are settings in the PC version of Capcom’s latest Monster Hunter title that suck up more of your VRAM than others, as well as your CPU processing power. Another thing to worry about is simply having less than 8 GB VRAM, which can cause stuttering anytime you enter a new area. While the zones may be seamlessly connected, you still have boundaries, and that means a little bit of loading. The biggest culprits, when it comes to VRAM usage resulting in stutter are

Ad

Texture Quality

Shadow Quality

Shadow Render Distance

Volumetric Fog

You could also receive some stuttering if the game doesn’t quite compile all the shaders correct. The process is lengthy, and is worth sitting through, but sometimes, they won’t compile correctly, when it renders “new effects” for the first time. After some testing, we’ve determined that lowering some graphics settings could work, as well as using faster/better storage for the game. Here are our tips for reducing stuttering issues in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Ad

Reduce graphics settings

Lowering your settings in key places can help stuttering issues (Image via Sportskeeda & Capcom)

One of the easiest ways to reduce stuttering on the PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds is simply lower the graphics settings. As we stated above, you should try reducing Texture Quality, Shadow Quality, Shadow Render Distance, and Volumetric Fog. Texture and Shadow Quality are two that appear to influence your VRAM usage the most, so we recommend lowering those first.

Ad

If your GPU has 8 GB VRAM, we recommend putting both Texture and Shadow Quality at Medium (1080p). However if you plan on playing in 1140p, we highly recommend taking advantage of upscalers. Whether you use DLSS or FSR, both are available, and there’s also Frame Generation as well - take advantage of these.

Limit frame rate

Limiting your frame rate is a fantastic way to reduce stuttering in general. This also helps you maintain a steadier, more reliable framerate. If you notice you’re getting 60 fps, for example, cap your framerate there. We also recommend an external frame rate limiter, so you can use V-Sync in game, and that will reduce the screen tearing issues you might receive. Finally, limiting your frame rate can also reduce the CPU usage, causing fewer problems.

Ad

Use a fast SSD, such as an NVMe

All our writers played on SATA SSD, which, will reliable, did still have some stuttering on PC, and slightly longer loading times. This is admittedly a pretty expensive solution, but it can help. Installing the game on an NVMe SSD, after testing, with optimized settings, resulted in almost no stutter, no matter how long we were in-game grinding.

Monster Hunter Wilds releases on February 28, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can learn more about Capcom’s Monster Hunting masterpiece in our in-depth review.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.