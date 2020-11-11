Switching up game modes is a great way of mixing up the unvaried Among Us experience. Recently, fans came up with unique and interesting gameplay ideas for Among Us by introducing new modes. These modes are not directly available to play but are just a couple of modified rules and in-game settings.

Similar to the recent Hide and Seek mode and the Dead by Daylight mode, the new Monster mode was introduced by fans. These modes spice the gameplay experience of the players and make Among Us playing with friends more fun and interesting.

In this article, we discuss the rules, format, in-game settings, and details of the Monster mode in Among Us.

How to play the Monster Mode in Among Us: Rules, format, and other details

Note: The Monster mode in Among Us is only to be played with friends and not random players. This mode is unofficial, so hosts will have to officiate their games to ensure everyone is playing it right.

Rules of the Monster Mode

Among Us Gameplay

At the beginning of the game, the impostor's identity will not be revealed until a crewmate witnesses a murder. He/she can let others know about the murderer.

Impostors are allowed to turn off the lights, sabotage comms, and lock the doors. No other sabotaging can be performed by them.

Ghosts are not allowed to call out the killer's identity.

Crewmates can warn other players if they are approaching the killer's location.

Dead bodies cannot be reported in the game.

Emergency meetings cannot be called.

Impostors can vent-kill crewmates.

Now, let us take a look into the in-game settings of the custom Monster mode.

In-game settings

The in-game settings to follow in the Monster mode are:

In-game settings in the Monster mode

Player Speed - 1.5x

Crewmate Vision - 2.0x

Impostor Vision - 0.25x

Kill Cooldown - 10 seconds

Kill Distance - Medium

Visual Tasks - On

Common tasks - 0

Long tasks - 0

Short tasks - 5

Playing the Monster mode turns Among Us into a constant game of cat and mouse, with venting downgraded to strategic play. It’s almost like a killer in a movie who picks up targets slowly and methodically. But, when there are very few mates left, it's an all-out chase with the remaining characters already aware of the killer’s identity. These aspects of the mode truly give the players a horror movie experience, making it more fun and enjoyable.