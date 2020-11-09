Dead by Daylight mode in Among Us: Rules, formats, and other details

Among Us is one of the most trending games worldwide as of November 2020. It boasts over 100M+ downloads on the Google Play Store. There have been over millions of players in Among Us since the tail end of summer in 2020. As the game includes only one theme or one mode of play, many people have been quite bored of the same murder mystery party style.

Some of the YouTubers and twitch streamers like Ron Gaming and Mr.Grimmmz eventually came up with a new set of rules and innovation in Among Us called the Dead by Daylight mode. It is basically a new set of rules added by the players in-game by tweaking some of the original ones, making the gameplay much more interesting, fun, and thrilling.

In this article, we list down these few rules and details, which will provide a completely new experience to the Among Us players.

Among Us: Dead by Daylight mode rules and format

Note: The Dead by Daylight mode in Among Us is only to be played with friends and not random players. Since this mode is nothing but just a couple of rules, players should only play with those users who'll be able to follow them properly.

The Dead by Daylight mode is pretty similar to the recently hyped Hide and Seek mode. However, it includes a few more changes in the set of rules.

Among Us gameplay

Crewmates shall know and be well aware of the impostor in the game.

Before the game starts, the impostor shall stand still and give a countdown of a certain time period in the starting point of the lobby, and crewmates are supposed to utilize those few seconds for a head start to complete their tasks as fast as they can.

Impostors are only allowed to sabotage Communications at the very beginning of the game and switch off the lights.

Crewmates cannot fix the lights or Communications sabotaged by the impostor.

Dead bodies in the game can't be reported.

No Emergency Meetings can be called in-game.

Crewmates need to finish all their tasks to win the game before the impostor kills the entire crew.

The Game Format to follow in the Dead by Daylight mode

The in-game settings to follow in the Dead by Daylight format:

In-game settings

Player Speed - 0.75x

Crewmate Vision - 5x

Impostor Vision - 0.25x

Kill Cooldown - 27.5 seconds

Kill Distance - Short

Visual Tasks - Off

Common tasks - 2

Long tasks - 2

Short tasks - 3

This mode adds a whole new outlook to Among Us' gameplay style. Thanks to the unique minds who've modified the concepts of the Dead by Daylight video game and have taken inspiration to mold it in Among Us.

