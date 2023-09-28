Mortal Kombat 1 Baraka guide: Basic combos, advanced combos, best Kameo partner, and more

Mortal Kombat 1’s Baraka is far more interesting than previous incarnations. While he’s still a Tarkatan in this current timeline, he appears to be a merchant that has been transformed into this current appearance. In some of the interactions he has with General Shao, it hints at him being a former Outworld soldier as well. He’s often a popular character, with his berkserker slice-and-dice combat style.

This combo guide is, like the others, a work in progress. As we find more combo tech around the internet, we will do what we can to update it accordingly. If you have some Baraka combos you’d like to share for Mortal Kombat 1, reach out on social media with a link and a notation.

Basic and advanced combos for Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1

The controller setting used in this Mortal Kombat combo guide for Baraka is:

1: Front Punch

Front Punch 2: Back Punch

Back Punch 3: Front Kick

Front Kick 4: Back Kick

Back Kick JK: Jump Kick

Jump Kick L1: Throw

Throw L2: Stance Switch

Stance Switch R1: Kameo

Kameo R2: Meter Burn/Amplify Special

Meter Burn/Amplify Special Movement is Forward, Back, Up, Down (FBUD, J to Jump, U for certain move inputs that require an Up press)

~: Cancel into (immediately input)

Cancel into (immediately input) [ ]: Hold this button

Input: 444444~DB1 (Other starters include 12, B1, 21, B3, F4)

From Ahmz1404's YouTube channel, we have some excellent combos for Baraka. The hardest part of this one may be not pressing the 4 button too many times before it's time to cancel into DB1 (Stab Stab).

Input: B31, B31, Dash, 21~DB1, R1, j14~DF2 (Cyrax Kameo, Jump Forward on jump attack)

Things get a bit more complicated here, but there aren't as many cancels. You use a few command normals (Back 31), dash into the 21 input, and cancel it immediately into Stab Stab. That's when you want to use the Cyrax Kameo, and jump forward into the canceled inputs. Wrap things up with the Air Death Spin, to slash them to the ground.

Input: F3, B31, Dash, 21~BF3 (Use BF3 for corner carry)

After a few normals, you'll dash, and use more normals to begin Baraka's Chop Chop. This does repeated slicing strikes to begin setting up corner combos in Mortal Kombat 1. That's what makes this particular combo useful - getting someone in position to really slice and dice them.

Input: 21~DF2 R2, B31, Dash, 21~DF2

While on the ground, the DF2 input goes from Air Death Spin to Baraka Barrage. That's what we want to immediately cancel into, only an EX version of it. More normals and then you dash, and then hit the 21 cancel again, this time into a normal version of the same move. It's a nice, easy combo that pushes the opponent around in Mortal Kombat 1, and does solid damage.

Corner combos to use as Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1

Input: B31, J14, 21~R1, J14~DF2 (Cyrax combo)

Baraka doesn't appear to have quite as many corner options right compared to other characters like Scorpion, but I think that will change as time goes on. This is a solid combo using Cyrax, where you pin someone in the corner with normals, use the Cyrax to juggle, and end with another jump 14, only to pound them with Air Death Spin.

Input: F3, B31, 21~DF2, R1, J14~DF2 (Cyrax combo)

These combos are probably going to feel pretty familiar. The base of it is still 21, canceled into Baraka Barrage, then a Cyrax Kameo to knock the opponent up. While you're up there, jump in, attack, and cancel into another Air Death Spin for this excellent combo in Mortal Kombat 1.

Input: 21~DF2 R2, B31, 21~DF2, R1, J14~DF2 (Cyrax combo)

This is just a longer, harder-hitting version of the above combo. Instead, you do an EX Baraka Barrage, then a regular one, both canceled into the same way. Once again, you use the cancel into an Air Death Spin to wrap up another devastating Mortal Kombat 1 combo. It also does about 50% damage, so it's an amazing way to wrap up a round if you've pinned someone down.

Fatal Blow combos to try in Mortal Kombat 1 as Baraka

Input: B31, B31, Dash, 21~FB

In addition to simply using a combo starter, this combatant can use a few other ways to chain into his Fatal Blow in Mortal Kombat 1. This one uses the back+31 twice, and a dash, followed by the 21 cancel. It's a great cancel for this character in general, as seen here in this Fatal Blow combo.

Input: 21~DF2 R2, B31, Dash, 21~FB

This sort of extends the previous combos as well. For this combo in Mortal Kombat 1, cancel the 21 into an EX Baraka Barrage, hit a B31, and then dash to the 21 cancel. It does 519 damage too, which is nothing to sniff at.

Who is Baraka’s best Kameo partner?

Frankly, almost every combo video I've seen for this character involves Cyrax. It's not really a surprise. With how strong this character's aerial game and specials are, I feel like it's a given that you should pick him. Plus, Cyrax is one of the best Kameo Fighters in the game. There are other people I'd like to see, such as Frost, Sub-Zero, and Scorpion though.

This combo guide is a work in progress, as are the others.