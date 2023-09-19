Mortal Kombat 1 Smoke guide: Basic combos, advanced combos, best Kameo partners, and more

Smoke is back in Mortal Kombat 1 and retains his more human form, like in Mortal Kombat 11. He first appeared in the franchise as a secret character of Mortal Kombat 2 before becoming a Cyborg in the following game. Smoke has had a lot of appearances in the franchise and is a relatively popular character. He might not be in everyone’s top tier of MK1, but he’s certainly worth giving a try in NetherRealm Studio's latest fighting game.

This article, like all combo guides on Sportskeeda, is a work in progress. We will update this as more combo tech comes to light. Should you want your combo featured here, do reach out with a clip and notation. Here are some amazing combos for Mortal Kombat 1’s Smoke that you should try.

Basic and advanced Smoke combos in Mortal Kombat 1

1: Front Punch

Front Punch 2: Back Punch

Back Punch 3: Front Kick

Front Kick 4: Back Kick

Back Kick JK: Jump Kick

Jump Kick L1: Throw

Throw L2: Stance Switch

Stance Switch R1 Kameo

Kameo R2: Meter Burn/Amplify Special

Meter Burn/Amplify Special Movement is Forward, Back, Up, Down (FBUD)

~: Cancel into (immediately input)

Note that if you're doing a Smoke dash cancel, the best way is to wait until you see smoke in the special move, then cancel into the dash. It takes practice, but this will help immensely.

Input: F32~DB2 (Can also start with F12, 212)

Many of these combos today come from YouTube's ahmz1401. A nice, simple combo, this basic Smoke option has a few starters and cancels into Smoke Bomb, i.e., his teleport attack. This move puts him behind his opponent for a solid hit and can throw people off their game. You will likely see these starters throughout his combos in Mortal Kombat 1.

Input: F121+3~DB4

Another relatively easy combo, it's a solid string of normal inputs, adding a kick to the end of the string while hitting the 1. Then, as that kick animation begins, you cancel into Smoke Port, which also makes the Mortal Kombat 1 ninja teleport behind his foe and begin striking them.

Input: F121+3~DB4 R2, J11~DB4 R2, J11~DB4 R2, J112 (delay first J11)

A more complicated juggle for this Mortal Kombat 1 character, it's using three EX Smoke Ports to make this pop off. However, you need to delay the first jump punch combo by just a little bit. It is spectacular to watch this go off, though.

Input: F12~R1, 32, F121+3~DB1 (Uses Scorpion Kameo)

This combo shows off how useful Scorpion is as a combo extender when it comes to Kameo Fighters. He works especially great for this character to extend a standard juggle combo and wrap it up into the DB1 special for Smoke. It gets a great deal of range and does reliable damage.

Corner combos for Smoke in Mortal Kombat 1

Input: F121+3, F121+3~DB1

Since your opponent is trapped in the corner, your F121+3, which normally ends in a knock-up, is far safer in the corner. Now, you can do it back-to-back in Mortal Kombat 1 and end it with one of Smoke's teleporting special attacks. That way, you safely bounce the enemy in the corner before dropping them back down again.

Input: F121+3, 32, 32~D+R1, J344 (Uses Scorpion Kameo)

If you're noticing a pattern, I wouldn't be surprised. F121+3 is one of this character's most reliable openings. In this case, you combo the 32 punch/kick, do it again, but then cancel it into a Scorpion assist and finish with a jumping air combo. It does pretty solid damage and keeps your opponent where you want them.

Input: F121+3, F121+3~DB4 R2, 11~DB4

I like this corner combo in Mortal Kombat 1 because while it does take someone from the corner and push them away, it then uses another teleport to uppercut them back in that direction. The EX Teleport knocks out of the corner, but the regular one at the end nudges them back to where they belong.

Fatal Blow combo options for Mortal Kombat 1’s Smoke

Input: 32, 4~FB

It looks like this character has one or two really solid options to link into his Fatal Blow. In addition to his regular starters, he can use 32 and cancel the 4 immediately into his Fatal Blow. It's not a hard link to practice, but it will take work, regardless. However, this combo doesn't do a ton of damage, so your opponent will need to be low on HP.

Input: F32~BF3~B+Block, 32, 4~FB

This is a flashier combo with similar damage, but it looks much cooler. You can use the Forward 32, cancel into Vicious Vapors, cancel out of it with Back+Block, resume the combo, and cancel your kick into the Fatal Blow.

Best Kameo partners for Smoke in Mortal Kombat 1

While I've seen Sareena do quite well with this Lin Kuei assassin, I prefer Scorpion to work with this character. His range on his assist abilities does a lot to help extend combos, especially with the knock-up this character has the potential to do.

The only downside is it takes some grinding to unlock Scorpion. Sareena's multi-hits and pull back can make combos much easier too, so I'd experiment with both.

This combo guide is certainly still a work in progress. As we find more interesting things you can do with this member of the roster, we will come back and update it accordingly. You can see some of our other combo guides here on the site, such as Scorpion.