Mortal Kombat 1: Baraka's Tower mode ending explained

Mortal Kombat 1 introduces groundbreaking combat mechanics that deliver an engaging fighting game experience. It offers several storylines involving multiple characters from various timelines. All of this is courtesy of NetherRealm Studios' innovative approach to interweaving narratives from different timelines. In addition to featuring the return of some beloved classic characters, Mortal Kombat 1 excels in its storytelling through them.

This title presents a variety of game modes, including the familiar and legendary Klassic Tower Mode. Upon successfully conquering this inclusion with your chosen character, you'll have the opportunity to witness certain events unfolding through a captivating cutscene.

In the case of Baraka's, his cutscene shows him aligning himself with Liu Kang and their allies and aiding them on their journey. Notably, Baraka's Tower ending scene, showcased at its conclusion, evokes a range of emotions and leaves players with a sense of happiness.

This article delves into the events depicted in Baraka's Tower Mode in Mortal Kombat 1.

Baraka's storyline in Mortal Kombat 1 Tower Mode

Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1 (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Baraka's fate is intertwined with Mileena's due to her infection of the Tarkat virus. As you advance through the campaign, a moment arises, revealing Shang Tsung conducting experiments on her. Essentially, he is injecting the Tarkat virus into her.

In an effort to stop Shang Tsung, Kung Lao, Kenshi, and Johnny Cage rush to the scene. Regrettably, they arrive late, witnessing the virus's transforming Mileena into a deadly Tarkatan. She subsequently launches an attack on Kung Lao and Johnny Cage. More tragically, she delivers a lethal strike to Kenshi, blinding him.

As the campaign unfolds, this title will present a moment when Sindel declares Mileena as the new Empress of the Outworld. Despite the latter's portrayal as a villainous character in previous Mortal Kombat games, her role takes on a heroic turn in Mortal Kombat 1's timeline.

Upon assuming the role of Empress, she pledged to govern the empire with integrity and fairness. Additionally, she rewarded Syzoth (Reptile) for his contributions in stopping Shao Kahn's rebellion by appointing him as her new emissary. This significant event is intricately tied to the concluding events of Baraka's Tower mode.

After successfully finishing Tower Mode as Baraka, a cutscene unfolds, shedding light on the Tarkatans' struggles. Baraka, deeply affected by their suffering and hardships, decides to seek assistance from Reptile.

Afterwards, Baraka chooses to approach and ask him to relay a request to Empress Mileena, urging her to visit the Tarkatan colony. Reptile consents, and in accordance with Baraka's plea, Mileena honors the Tarkatans with her presence in their colony.

She is shocked at the poor conditions in which the Tarkatans live. Without hesitation, she makes the decision to offer whatever help these residents required. In the end, Baraka acknowledges that the Tarkatans are now secure, and he expresses his gratitude to Syzoth and Empress Mileena for their generous support.