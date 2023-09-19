Mortal Kombat 1: Reptile's Tower mode ending explained

Mortal Kombat 1 unfolds an enthralling plot packed with formidable challenges involving the defeat of tough opponents. The game delivers a distinct narrative, primarily driven by the actions of Liu Kang, who assumes the roles of both the Keeper of Time and the God of Fire in this installment. His ambition is to usher in a new era, which has triggered the return of several iconic characters from various timelines, marking the inception of a fresh storyline.

Among the most intriguing character returns is that of Reptile, who, despite his ability to transform into a reptilian form during battles, is presented in his humanoid guise in Mortal Kombat 1. In Mortal Kombat 1, there is a Tower Mode that highlights cutscenes specific to each character.

When you finish this mode while playing as Reptile, you will encounter a distinctive narrative. This article provides details that explain the concluding events depicted in Reptile's Tower Mode in Mortal Kombat 1.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Reptile's end events in Mortal Kombat 1

Reptile in Mortal Kombat 1 (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

While Reptile is renowned among fans for his villainous deeds in earlier Mortal Kombat games, in the present timeline, he assumes a heroic role. Throughout his journey, he aligns himself with Liu Kang and their allies.

As the story unfolds, a series of events transpire, ultimately resulting in Mileena seizing the throne of Outworld and becoming the new Empress. This specific turn of events is directly connected to the conclusion of Reptile's Tower Mode.

After successfully completing the Tower Mode while playing as Reptile, a cutscene will unfold, revealing a mix of positive and negative events. After assuming the position of the new Emperor of the Outworld, Mileena expresses her gratitude to Reptile for his pivotal role in stopping Shao Kahn's rebellion.

Reptile's Tower mode ending scene (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

In recognition of his efforts, Mileena appoints him as her emissary to the Zaterrans, a decision largely influenced by Reptile's assistance in the battle against Shao Kahn. Zaterra is basically the realm that serves as the ancestral home of Reptile's race.

Upon returning to Zaterra, Reptile is warmly welcomed by its inhabitants, who express their genuine happiness at his return. During this reunion, he proudly acknowledges his mutations, emphasizing that they are not a source of shame for him. However, despite the warm reception, Reptile begins to sense the existence of a concealed and troubling secret, which becomes a matter of increasing concern for him.

Reptile proceeds to unveil startling information about the records containing details about the extraordinary shape-shifting prowess possessed by his people. To his astonishment, he discovers that his shapeshifting capability is not an exclusive trait, as many Zaterrans were born with this ability but were ruthlessly eliminated by the government to suppress its spread.

Despite these shocking revelations, he remains in the dark about the culprits responsible for these heinous acts. Consequently, Reptile takes it upon himself to embark on a mission to track down those responsible for these brutal actions and ultimately put an end to this madness.