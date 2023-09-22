Mortal Kombat 1 Havik guide: Basic combos, Advanced combos, best Kameo partners, and more

Havik is perhaps the most gruesome character in Mortal Kombat 1. While he may not have the best fatalities, he certainly has a memorable look, with his organs and body parts falling off. That said, he still has some fantastic moves and combos to deal tons of damage to any opponent in the latest fighting game from NetherRealm Studios. We scoured the internet to find the most interesting combos players can pull off, ranging in difficulty from easy to some more advanced tech.

However, these combo articles are, as always, a work in progress. As we find more combos to add, we will do so. If you want to share your Havik combos in Mortal Kombat 1, reach out on social media with a clip and notation, and we’ll do what we can to add it in.

Basic and Advanced combos for Mortal Kombat 1’s Havik

1: Front Punch

Front Punch 2: Back Punch

Back Punch 3: Front Kick

Front Kick 4: Back Kick

Back Kick JK: Jump Kick

Jump Kick L1: Throw

Throw L2: Stance Switch

Stance Switch R1: Kameo

Kameo R2: Meter Burn/Amplify Special

Meter Burn/Amplify Special Movement is Forward, Back, Up, Down (FBUD, J to Jump, U for certain move inputs that require an Up press)

~: Cancel into (immediately input)

Cancel into (immediately input) [ ]: Hold this button

Input: B22~BF2 (Other starters include 11, F12, 22, F4)

Ahmz1404 has come to the rescue with incredible combos for this character. B22 is going to be one of the most common combo starters for Havik in all of Mortal Kombat 1. That isn't to say they're the only options, but it's one of the most reliable ones that I've seen. In this case, he cancels into Blood Bath without any particular changes - just the default ability.

Input: BF3, J212, F12~BF2 [B] (Hold Back after BF2)

Havik has some truly gross moves in Mortal Kombat 1, but many of them are quite neat. You can use Seeking Neoplasm to start off a combo, as you see in this instance. The jumping combo follows, alongside the cancel into Blood Bath - a pretty common starter and cancel in that case. Make sure to hold back after initiating the final special, though.

Input: B22~BF1, Dash, F12~[R1]~DB1, BF2 R2 [B], R1, BF2, B22,~DB4 [Cyrax Kameo]

Mortal Kombat 1's Havik also has some ridiculous combos to pull off. This one has two uses of Cyrax as a Kameo Fighter, the first being a press and hold, the second being just the normal input. From Neoplasm, you dash, and two back-to-back cancels, one into the Kameo assist, the other into Helping Hand.

You can continue deeper into the combo with Blood Bath EX (holding back), another Kameo, and one more set of canceled inputs. It's very challenging to pull off, that's for sure.

Input: B22~[R1]~DB1 R2, B22~BF1, Dash, F12~[K]~DB1, J24 [Cyrax Kameo]

Here's another fun Cyrax-fueled combo for Havik. You immediately cancel into the held Kameo, then cancel that into Helping Hand EX. That brings up another cancel, into Blood Bath, where you then dash and cancel the next inputs into Held Kameo.

That also gets canceled into another Helping Hand and a pair of jump inputs. Some of his combos genuinely can get wild. This one nearly hits 50% of your opponent's life bar, which is nice.

Corner combos for Havik in Mortal Kombat 1

Input: B22~BF1, 3~BF1, 11~BF2

Neoplasm is an incredibly useful move in the corner for Havik. The detonation doesn't send the opponent flying backward in Mortal Kombat 1, thanks to the positioning. So you cancel into that twice and wrap things up with a handy Blood Bath.

Input: DB1 R2, B22~BF1, J212~DB4

This combo begins with an EX Helping Hand before canceling some normals into a Neoplasm drop. However, you don't let the other player last very long because you cancel more punches into the Twisted Torso to put them back down.

Input: DB1 R2, B22~BF1, 3BF1, 11~BF2, R1, J24 [Delay jump back slightly]

Helping Hand is such a great Havik move for Mortal Kombat 1. It's gruesome but effective. The EX version is the first hit, followed by a B22 canceled into the Neoplasm, and a cancel into Blood Bath. However, when you Kameo, you'll want to delay the jump back 24 input just a tiny bit. Takes practice, but you'll get it in time.

Fatal Blow combos to use as Havik in Mortal Kombat 1

Input: B22~BF1, Dash, F12~FB (Any starter can be used)

Havik's starters all seem to be able to link into his Fatal Blow pretty easily. This one's a bit flashier, though, where you cancel into a Neoplasm, dash forward, hit a few more moves, and then blast the other people with the Fatal Blow.

Input: Starter~FB

In fact, you can use any old starter that you'd like to make this happen for Havik in Mortal Kombat 1. Whichever one you feel most comfortable using, go for it!

Who are Havik’s best Kameo Partners?

It appears that Cyrax is the overall favorite for Havik, and it's not hard to see why. His spiraling attacks do well with the knockups and knockbacks that this character has at his disposal. I'd like to see maybe Sareena with him, too, to see if you can pull people back in for another Neoplasm before resuming a combo.

Havik is definitely one of the more interesting characters in Mortal Kombat 1, that's for sure. If you want to see combos for other characters, here's our recent Reptile guide.