Mortal Kombat 1 Reptile guide: Basic Combos, Advanced Combos, best Kameo Partners, and more

Reptile returns to Mortal Kombat 1 and with him a plethora of slimy, sneaky attacks and abilities. The character who began his life as a hidden character made fighting game history. He was the very first secret character in the genre’s history, and would ultimately become playable in the sequel. Today we’re looking at combos you can use on the green-clad ninja, and how to best utilize him.

However, like all combo guides, this is a work in progress. If you have combos for Reptile in Mortal Kombat 1 that you’d like to share, reach out on social media with a clip, and the notation.

Basic and advanced combos for Reptile in Mortal Kombat 1

1: Front Punch

Front Punch 2: Back Punch

Back Punch 3: Front Kick

Front Kick 4: Back Kick

Back Kick JK: Jump Kick

Jump Kick L1: Throw

Throw L2: Stance Switch

Stance Switch R1: Kameo

Kameo R2: Meter Burn/Amplify Special

Meter Burn/Amplify Special Movement is Forward, Back, Up, Down (FBUD, J to Jump, U for certain move inputs that require an Up press)

~: Cancel into (immediately input)

Note: Invisibility is a rather long ability to set up, so if you're going to activate it, knock the opponent down or away first to set up the animation safely.

Input: F32~BF4 (Other starters: 11, F21, B31, F31, F32)

These combos come courtesy of a dedicated combo master on YouTube, ahmz1404. Whether you're playing Scorpion, Mileena, Reptile, or anyone else in the cast, you have some basic starters that link into important moves. For this Mortal Kombat 1 character's case, it's canceling into Death Roll.

Input: 23, J233~DB4

One place where Mortal Kombat 1 shines is the ability to make flashy aerial combos. In Reptile's case, he uses his 23 to set up the knock-up, and then a Jump 233. It all wraps up with his devastating aerial move, Falling Fangs, to put the other player in the proverbial dirt.

Input: F21~DF3, F23, F32~DU4 (Invisibility setup)

This is one way you can set up Invisibility for yourself in Mortal Kombat 1 as Reptile. It's one of his cooler moves, so you may as well put it to use. This combo also uses one of the character's Force Ball attacks - specifically the slow one, on the DF3, to knock the opponent back toward you. Then use the F32 at the end of this chain to immediately cancel into your Invisibility.

Input: B31~F+R1, Dash, F21~DF3, J233~DB4

This is a pretty great mixup for Reptile in Mortal Kombat 1. It works as a low or overhead, using Scorpion. The cancel into the Kameo Fighter brings an overhead attack, which gives time for the dash, Force Ball, and further cancels into Falling Fangs. It does great damage and looks flashy.

Corner combos for Reptile in Mortal Kombat 1

Input: 114, D1~F3, 4~DF3F, J233~DB4

The normal inputs and cancels are pretty easy enough, but one thing you'll have to remember for Mortal Kombat 1's Reptile is that his projectiles have different speeds. Unlike in Street Fighter, when those are based on what button you press, this is a four-button game. In this case, you use Forward, to do the Fast Force Ball, before rounding out with the jump normals into Falling Fangs.

Input: F21~DF3F, F23, 4~DF3, J233~DB4

The above combo works if your opponent is in the corner, but this one will carry them to the corner, to resume comboing them while they're trapped. It also uses a Fast Force Ball, and the typical J233~DB4 cancel, but how you get to the point is a bit different.

Input: B31~F+R1, F23, 4~DF3, J233~DB4 (Low or Scorpion mixup)

This combo is likely going to feel pretty familiar, but now you're doing it to someone in the corner. Another great mixup option, this one keeps your opponent in the corner, while you juggle them briefly in the air, only to hit them with Falling Fangs to wrap things up.

Mortal Kombat 1 Fatal Blow combos for Reptile

Input: F23, F23, F32~FB (F32 sets up FB)

What's interesting about Reptile, is that it appears you can end most combos with the F32 normal pair, and cancel it immediately into your Fatal Blow. So we'll show a few different options we saw, courtesy of Ahmz1404, but it doesn't seem like you need to try very hard for his setup. It all depends on how much damage you need to win.

Input: F23, F23, 4~DF3, F32~FB

You can do a similar combo in the corner, but this one cancels into a Force Ball before heading home with the F32 cancel into Fatal Blow. It's incredibly simple to set up victories with this combatant if you know what you're doing.

Best Kameo partners for Mortal Kombat 1’s Reptile

While Scorpion is one of my favorite Kameo partners for this character, based on his ability to stun and mix up opponents, I also feel like Cyrax, Darrius, or Sonya Blade could be fun for him. Also consider Sareena, for her multiple hits, as we have in several previous guides.

Reptile has an incredibly powerful kit in Mortal Kombat 1. His zoning, counter-zoning, and combos all feel easy to use. He's got plenty of options, and none of them are bad. He might not be top-tier, but after more time has passed, that could change.