Mortal Kombat 1 Mileena guide: Basic combos, advanced combos, best Kameo partners, and more

Mortal Kombat 1’s Mileena may not be the most powerful member of the cast, but she’s a reliable, enjoyable character to play. Her moveset is interesting, and she has some very devastating combos. Today, we’re looking at her potential after researching combos of hers from across the internet. As with all combo articles, this one’s a work in progress. We’ll update this article as we find more tech for her.

If you want to share your combo with the world, feel free to reach out to me on social media, and I’d be glad to add it to the list. Just DM me your video clip and notation! With that in mind, here’s what you can do with Mileena in Mortal Kombat 1, with just a bit of practice.

Basic and Advanced Mileena combos in Mortal Kombat 1

1: Front Punch

Front Punch 2: Back Punch

Back Punch 3: Front Kick

Front Kick 4: Back Kick

Back Kick JK: Jump Kick

Jump Kick L1: Throw

Throw L2: Stance Switch

Stance Switch R1: Kameo

Kameo R2: Meter Burn/Amplify Special

Meter Burn/Amplify Special Movement is Forward, Back, Up, Down (FBUD)

~: Cancel into (immediately input)

Input: 12~bf1 (more starters: f144, 21, f24, 3, f34)

These combos come courtesy of ahmz1404 on YouTube. Like all other characters in this game, Mileena has reliable normal buttons that you can cancel into specials to create useful combos. She has quite a few normal setups, but you will perhaps see 12 and f34 more than any other. In this case, you're canceling 12 into Straight Sai, one of her specials.

Input: 21~BD4, J122~BD4

This one spins it around just a bit, going with the 21 into Roll, and then a jump combo canceled into another roll. The idea is that when you land and the opponent bounces up, you hit them with that second roll. It's a very basic but flashy combo.

Input: F34~BD4, J122~R1, J12~DB4, BD4 (Uses Sonya)

We're going to use Sonya Blade, one of the game's Kameo Fighters, to extend this combo. You use the F34 to cancel into the roll, and while in the air, you cancel into Sonya to keep the combo going. That leads to more air time and a Ball into Roll for Mileena in Mortal Kombat 1.

Input: 12~DF2 R2, J22, 12~BD4, J122~DB2 (delay first jump input)

Another tricky part of combos in Mortal Kombat 1 is delaying the jumping attacks while still in the air. Mileena has at least one of these combos, as you see in the inputs above. This combo cancels into Teleport Up EX, cancels into a Roll, and then another jump combo, where you then cancel into Teleport Down. This is where things get wild and flashy.

Corner combos for Mortal Kombat 1’s Mileena

Input: F34~BD4, JK~DB4, 4~BF1 R2, F4

Another combo that makes liberal use of Roll and Bounce. This combo keeps someone in the corner and punishes them with cancels and an EX Straight Sai to keep them down for the count. If you don't want Mileena's opponents getting out of the corner in Mortal Kombat 1, this is the way to go.

Input: Air DB4 R2~DB4, F34~BD4, J122~DB2

Occasionally, you'll back someone up to the corner and want to make sure they stay there. That's what this Mileena combo is for. You come at them hard with the Air EX Ball, which you cancel into another ball.

From the next link, you cancel into a roll, which concludes in a fancy teleport. This combo does really solid damage and pins someone down after they've been backed up into the corner.

Input: F34~BD4, JK~DB4, J122~K, J122~DB2 (Scorpion Kameo)

This combo will probably feel pretty familiar by now. However, instead of Sonya Blade, we're using her other excellent partner, Scorpion. He takes time to unlock, but he's worth it. As you've done before, you cancel into a roll and then a ball. Scorpion extends your combo nicely in the corner, and you'll wrap it all up with a Teleport Down.

Input: 12~DF2 R2, J122, 12~BD4, JK~DB4, J122~DB2

This corner combo will not let you down as it is perhaps one of the flashiest or at least the coolest combos I've seen yet with Mileena in Mortal Kombat 1. It builds upon the other combos, so a lot of inputs will feel familiar. By now, you should be used to canceling into the teleport, as well as the Ball and Roll. It looks hard, but it's something you can do easily with enough practice.

Fatal Blow combos for Mileena in Mortal Kombat 1

Input: 12~BD4, J122~FB (Corner only)

For a Fatal Blow combo, it does solid damage. However, this needs to be done in the corner. The 12, canceled into the Roll, and the Jump 122 should probably be memorized by now. The hard part is canceling into the Fatal Blow hit.

Input: 12~DF2 R2, J22, 12~BD4, FB (Delay J22)

While short combos for Fatal Blow are safe, it's way more fun to lock someone down in a long combo, especially if you know it is going to wrap the game up and they can't do anything to stop it from happening. That's where combos like this come into play. It's a bit longer, where you cancel into an EX Teleport and Roll before smashing that Fatal Blow.

Input: DF2~U+R1, J122~BD4, FB (Scorpion Kameo)

Scorpion really has great synergy with several characters, and Mileena is one of them. The Teleport cancel into Scorpion's assist is really a cool visual, too. Then you cancel the jump attacks into Roll, which concludes with the mighty Fatal Blow. It's a great way to wrap up a round.

Who are Mileena’s best Kameo Partners in Mortal Kombat 1?

As Ahmz showed off, Scorpion and Sonya Blade are two amazing choices for Mileena. I can also see Sarena being good, thanks to her multiple-hit assists and the ability to pull people back into place to extend combos more safely. While I also think there's a possibility for combo extensions with Jax, the best is easily Scorpion.

As with all our combo guides, this is still a work in progress. If you want to check combos for another character, we have several, including the Lin Kuei assassin Smoke.