Mortal Kombat 1: How to get the Jean Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage

Mortal Kombat 1 is meant to be a soft reboot of the fighting game franchise despite the story having obvious ties to the previous games in the series. However, despite being a fresh new entry in the series, there are plenty of elements that are left unchanged from the previous title. One such aspect is character customization.

Much like its predecessor, Mortal Kombat 1 features a robust fighter customization system, allowing you to personalize your favorite fighters with a plethora of costumes and accessories. The character customization, for the most part, is exclusively cosmetic, with new gear being unlocked organically as you progress through the campaign.

However, there are also a few costumes/ skins that are exclusively unlocked as part of the game's pre-order and Premium Edition bonus. One such costume is the classic Jean Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage.

The Jean Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage is exclusively unlocked as part of Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition

To get your hands on the Jean Claude Van Damme Skin in Mortal Kombat 1, you will need to purchase the Premium Edition of the game. Coming at $110 on all platforms, it is the most expensive digital edition of NetherRealm Studios' latest title. However, the bundle more than justifies its price with the bonuses it comes packed with.

Getting the Premium Edition not only allows you to grab the Jean Claude van Damme skin for Johnny Cage, but it also lets you play the game five days before its official release date. It also comes with the Kombat Pack, featuring characters like Omni-Man, Homelander, Ermac, Takeda, Peacekeeper, and Quan Chi.

The Jean Claude Van Damme skin is one of the most requested cosmetics in Mortal Kombat history. Even when Mortal Kombat 11 was launched in 2019, many fans were expecting the Van Damme skin to be part of the Kombat Pack DLC for the game. Unfortunately, that never turned out to be true, leaving many fans quite disappointed.

However, with the latest title in the series, NetherRealm Studios has finally brought the Van Damme skin to the game, even giving it some unique animations and dialog to fit the character.

For the uninitiated, Jean Claude Van Damme is a professional martial artist and actor who was used as a base model for Johnny Cage in the very first Mortal Kombat game.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Early access for Premium Edition owners is currently live, giving access to the single-player campaign and multiplayer modes.