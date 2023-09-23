Mortal Kombat 1: Li Mei's Tower mode ending explained

Mortal Kombat 1 offers a diverse array of characters, enhancing the overall gameplay experience. While the roster includes iconic figures, it also revives some characters who had previously appeared in only one or two titles.

The incorporation of these characters adds depth to the main campaign, making it more intriguing from a storytelling standpoint. This is particularly notable as Mortal Kombat 1 explores both the backstory and sets the stage for future narrative events.

Li Mei, a character who made a comeback, plays a significant role in the Mortal Kombat series. Her previous appearance was in the popular PS2 game, Mortal Kombat Armageddon. In this installment, she takes on a supporting role and assists Liu Kang in his mission to establish a new era of warriors.

Additionally, Li Mei aligns herself with Mileena, the newly crowned empress of Outworld, and the concluding sequences of her Tower Mode reveal interesting details about her new job.

Li Mei's storyline in Mortal Kombat 1 Tower mode

Li Mei in Mortal Kombat 1 (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

During the main storyline of Mortal Kombat 1, Li Mei aligns herself with Liu Kang and his comrades, engaging in combat against Shang Tsung and Quan Chi. Similar to Kitana and Tanya, Li Mei demonstrates loyalty towards Outworld's Empress, Sindel.

However, as you progress through the narrative, there comes a moment when Sindel proclaims Mileena as the new Empress of the Outworld. This decision provokes General Shao (Shao Kahn), who openly declares war against Mileena and her forces.

Despite this, Mileena and her allies defeat General Shao. Subsequently, Mileena entrusts her loyal supporters, including Reptile, Tanya, Kitana, and Li Mei, with the responsibility of securing Outworld and her empire.

Li Mei, the head of the Outworld's Imperial Police (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Upon completing Tower Mode while playing as Li Mei, a cutscene unfolds, providing insight into Li Mei's newfound role and responsibilities.

The scene shows that Mileena has appointed Li Mei as the head of the Outworld's Imperial Police. The latter openly expresses her mixed feelings, acknowledging her emotions for Sindel while also finding satisfaction in her familial ties and her service to Empress Mileena.

However, Li Mei admits that her job as the leader of Outworld's Imperial Security has been far from ideal due to internal conflicts and political work environment. She acknowledges that the work culture had an impact on her and has come to the realization that accepting the leadership role was a mistake.

Because of the unhealthy workplace, Li Mei started experiencing a loss of patience. Consequently, she decided to regularly patrol the streets of Sun Do. This new role brought her greater comfort and a sense of fulfillment, as she directly assisted the city's residents.

Ultimately, Li Mei decided to step down from her position as head and assumed a new role as a Constable, becoming Sun Do's inaugural Constable.