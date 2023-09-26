Mortal Kombat 1 Rain guide: Basic combos, advanced combos, best Kameo partners, and more

Mortal Kombat 1’s Rain is incredibly fun to play, bringing a wealth of damage and flashy combos with him. The Prince of Edenia is also a Demi-God son of Argus, who wishes to claim the Outworld throne for himself. He’s appeared in quite a few titles, beginning in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 as a joke, but that has since changed. Today, we’re going to look at some combos you can perform with this character after scouring the internet.

As with all combo guides on Sportskeeda, this Rain guide in Mortal Kombat 1 is a work in progress. If you have something that you feel belongs in this guide, please reach out on social media with a video and notation, and we’ll do what we can to update it.

Basic and advanced combos for Rain in Mortal Kombat 1

1: Front Punch

Front Punch 2: Back Punch

Back Punch 3: Front Kick

Front Kick 4: Back Kick

Back Kick JK: Jump Kick

Jump Kick L1: Throw

Throw L2: Stance Switch

Stance Switch R1: Kameo

Kameo R2: Meter Burn/Amplify Special

Meter Burn/Amplify Special Movement is Forward, Back, Up, Down (FBUD, J to Jump, U for certain move inputs that require an Up press)

~: Cancel into (immediately input)

Cancel into (immediately input) [ ]: Hold this button

Input: 114~db3 (More starters: 211, b2, f21, f3)

Mortal Kombat 1's Rain has a set of reliable starters, much like other characters like Scorpion and Raiden. In particular, he can link his starters easily to one of his more popular specials, Geyser. These combos come courtesy of Mortal Kombat veteran ahmz1404.

Input: f32, j243, dash, f21~db3

One thing that makes Rain so interesting to play is his incredible reach. The staff and water it releases give him slightly more reach in Mortal Kombat 1. It makes his combos feel better, frankly. The only hard part about this combo is the dash before you cancel into a Geyser.

Input: f32, j243~f+R1, bf[1], dash, [4], b2~db3 (Sub-Zero Kameo)

This combo looks impressive. However, you need to grind a bit for it first, as you need to unlock Sub-Zero as a Kameo Fighter. Using Sub-Zero's freeze makes the holding input for Water Beam much easier, and you also have the ridiculous off-screen smash in the charging 4. Finally, you cancel into another Geyser. It's over the top and so much fun to do.

Input: f21~F+R1, J2, F21~DB1 R2, J243, 2~DB3 [F] (Step back back after freeze connects)

F21 is a solid overall link for Rain in Mortal Kombat 1. In this case, we cancel it into a Sub-Zero freeze and again for a special, an EX Upflow. After a series of jumping normals, you'll also cancel again for a Geyser. Unlike previous versions, though, you hold Forward for the special attack.

Corner combos to use on Rain in Mortal Kombat 1

Input: f32, J32, 114~DB3 (Can also start with BF4 [B])

Rain has some pretty easy corner combos as well in Mortal Kombat 1. This one starts with the f32, which launches and sets up a jump 32 and the cancel setup for a Geyser. That's especially great in the corner since opponents cannot be knocked back further.

Input: f21~db1 R2, J32, F2~F+R1, BF[1], J32, 1~db3

Sub-Zero gets so much love with Rain, and it's not hard to see why. Any character that has an input that requires holding needs a stall. Thankfully, you can do that with Sub-Zero's freeing assists. Before that, you'll use EX Upflow. Use that to jump combo and cancel a command normal into freeze. Then you can charge the Water Beam and end the combo with a Geyser.

Input: bf4b, db1, f2~db1 R2, j32, 1~db3

Ancient Trap starts this corner combo, and make sure to hit "back" afterward for the follow-up. After the trap, Upflow, then cancel into another Upflow, followed by a jump strike, and finally, his best combo ender, the Geyser. It ends virtually all of the character's combos, it seems.

Fatal Blow combos in Mortal Kombat 1 for Rain

Input: f32, j32, f2~FB

Luckily, it's pretty easy to combo into Fatal Blows in Mortal Kombat 1, and Rain is no exception. Other than his starters, in general, you can use f32 and land the j32. Finally, cancel a forward 2 into his Fatal Blow. It deals 472 damage, so prepare accordingly. You can also use BF4 [B] as a start as well.

Input: 211, 11~FB (Corner)

A nice, simple setup, this corner combo deals a total of 411 damage, so it's certainly worth doing if within finishing range. By now, you should have plenty of practice canceling normals, and this one's certainly fairly simple to do.

Input: f21~db1 R2, j243, 2~fb

A beefier combo, this one clocks in at 504 damage, so it might be easier to finish matches with. The familiar f21 cancels into Upflow, and then you jump, smash a few more normals, and cancel the 2 into your Fatal Blow that, hopefully, ends the round.

Best Kameo partners for Rain in Mortal Kombat 1

Sub-Zero is hands-down the best partner for Rain in Mortal Kombat 1. Though I've heard Scorpion is quite useful for him, and potentially Sareena. Anyone who can slow an opponent down for a few seconds helps. I'm curious to see how Jax or someone like Kano might help players win more games.

Mortal Kombat 1 is live now, and with it comes a roster of characters and their excellent combos, fatalities, and brutalities. You can find our in-depth thoughts on the game in our recent review article.