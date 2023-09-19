Mortal Kombat 1: Sub-Zero's Tower mode ending explained

Mortal Kombat 1 delivers an exhilarating fighting game experience, presenting a diverse roster of characters, including the iconic Kameos. The main protagonist in the game is Liu Kang, who takes on the role of the Fire God. Additionally, he serves as the Keeper of Time and unites fighters from various timelines.

This ambitious action triggers alterations to character narratives, resulting in distinct storylines compared to previous entries in the series. Mortal Kombat 1 also features the beloved Tower Mode, which is a favorite among fans. Upon successfully finishing this mode, players are rewarded with the opportunity to view character-specific cut scenes that delve into their future events and motivations.

Sub-Zero's role in the narrative stands out, and the motives revealed at the end of Tower Mode may come as a pleasant surprise to fans. This article elaborates on the concluding events presented in Sub-Zero's Tower Mode within Mortal Kombat 1.

Note: The information in this article contains spoilers.

Sub-Zero's end events in Mortal Kombat 1

Sub-Zero betrays Scorpion in the main campaign of Mortal Kombat 1 (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

In Mortal Kombat 1, Sub-Zero goes by the name Bi-Han and is the older sibling of Scorpion, whose real name is Kuai Liang. Both brothers are members of the Lin Kuei clan and initially assist Liu Kang and his allies in their quest. However, as the storyline unfolds, Sub-Zero ultimately betrays Scorpion and aligns himself with Shang Tsung.

His motivation lies in his desire to establish the dominance of the Lin Kuei clan in Earthrealm, leading him to join forces with Shang Tsung's army and turn against Liu Kang. However, Scorpion remains loyal to Liu Kang and continues to support him.

Sub-Zero and his Lin Kuei warriors (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Sub-Zero's villainous acts lead to the events that unfold at the conclusion of his Tower Mode. Upon finishing this mode while playing as Sub-Zero, a cinematic sequence unfolds, illustrating his successful liberation of the Lin Kuei warriors from Liu Kang's enslavement.

Sub-Zero subsequently mentions his ambition, which revolves around establishing supremacy over Earthrealm's nations. To achieve this formidable goal, he recognizes the need for a great army and, thus, decides to enlist Shang Tsung's dragon warriors to make his forces invincible.

Sub-Zero instilled fear by employing Shang Tsung's dragon warriors, a move that risked attracting Liu Kang's opposition due to the use of such mystical tactics against Earthrealm.

However, Sektor proposed an alternative approach, advocating for Sub-Zero to employ scientific methods to avoid detection by Liu Kang. Subsequently, Sektor initiated a series of experimental techniques against the Dragon Warriors, yielding satisfactory results. Sub-Zero emphasized that the inhabitants of Earthrealm must adhere to his commands, warning that those who failed to do so would face the Lin Kuei's formidable wrath.