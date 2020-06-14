Mortal PUBG Mobile ID, sensitivity settings and more

In this article, we will present you with SouL Mortal's PUBG Mobile ID, and other key info about the famous player.

Sensitivity settings are always a hot topic and we will also tell you the settings Mortal uses.

Image Credit: Firstpost

PUBG Mobile has been a very lucrative product for the Indian video game industry. Since the arrival of the game, it has over 100 million downloads in the Google Play Store.

This is a free-to-play battle royale game where players drop on to a barren island, look for weapons and go on to eliminate other players to become the last one standing.

PUBG Mobile has contributed a lot to the rise of eSports in the country. Many professional gamers have come in to the spotlight thanks to the game and they participate in various leagues.

Also read: 10 cool PUBG Mobile clan names in 2020

Naman 'Mortal' Sandeep Mathur is one such Indian professional PUBG Mobile player. He is a tremendous exponent of the game and has a massive KDA to his name every season. He is a famous entity in the Indian gaming scenario and uses an I-Pad to play most of his games. He uses the four-claw grip to play his matches.

PUBG Mobile ID of Mortal

Soul Mortal PUBG ID

The PUBG Mobile ID of SouL Mortal is 590211476. Here are his current statistics in the game:

Advertisement

Current Statistics SouL morTal

His KDA is very impressive compared to other players in the game, He has over 559 kills in his 98 squads matches. His headshot rate per match is phenomenal as well.

Currently, he is playing at the Ace tier in Ranked Squads.

Ranked SouL morTal

Sensitivity settings

Gamers are always in hunt for good sensitivity settings to enhance their gameplay to a new level. Here are the sensitivity settings which Mortal uses in his games:

Camera Sensitivity (Free Look)

In his Camera Sensitivity (Free Look) Setting, all the options are maxed out.

3rd person- 300%

1st person- 300%

Camera-300%

His Gyroscope settings are as follows:

3rd Person (No Scope)- 100%

1st person (No Scope)- 95%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist- 74%

2x Scope- 75%

3x Scope- 62%

4x ACOG Scope (VSS)- 50%

6x Scope- 42%

8x Scope- 43%

(Sensitivity Credit: TechSable)

Also read: Athena PUBG player ID, sensitivity settings and more