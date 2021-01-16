Mortal's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in 2021

Free Fire is a famous battle royale title developed and published by Garena for Android and iOS platforms. The game scaled new heights in 2020 and was named the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020.

Naman Mathur, aka Mortal, is a celebrated streamer and content creator on YouTube. He streams several games on his channel, including Free Fire, Valorant, Minecraft, and more.

He is also set to participate in the Free Fire Titan Invitational, commencing today. Mortal will be representing S8UL in the event.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details as of January 2021.

Mortal’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 2345006364, and his IGN is yesmortal.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Mortal has competed in 15 squad games to date and has emerged victorious in eight of them, having a win rate of 53.33%. In these matches, he has eliminated 34 foes and has retained a K/D ratio of 4.86.

He has featured in six duo matches and has bettered his foes in a single one, approximating to a win rate of 16.67%. With eight kills, the famous content creator has a K/D ratio of 1.60.

The streamer has also participated in eight solo games and has clinched two of them, making his win rate 25%. He has bagged 55 frags at a K/D ratio of 9.17.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Mortal has engaged in three solo matches and has come out on top in a single one for a win percentage of 33%. He has notched up 31 kills and has held a K/D ratio of 15.50.

The internet star hasn’t played any other match in the ongoing ranked season.

CS career

Clash Squad stats

The professional PUBG Mobile player has contested 26 Clash Squad matches to date and has a win tally of 15 games, managing a win rate of 57.69%. He has 84 frags at a KDA of 1.83.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

In September 2016, Mortal started his journey in content creation. Back then, he posted videos related to Mini Militia. Now, he streams and creates content on a wide variety of games.

Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 6.31 million and has over 835 million views combined. Users can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Mortal also has a Discord server. The players can click here to join it.

