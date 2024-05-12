7 most anticipated games coming to Xbox in 2024

The most anticipated games coming to Xbox in 2024 cover exciting new titles, long-awaited sequels, and fresh DLCs. Fans of various genres, from action-adventure and Souls-like to RPGs, have numerous entries to look forward to by well-known developers like Ninja Theory, Massive Entertainment, and FromSoftware.

Be it exciting new story expansions that aim to shake the game's structure to highly awaited sequels that can bring back gamers of the last decade, this list of titles has something to offer everyone.

This article will look at seven of the most sought-after games coming to Xbox in 2024.

7 most awaited games coming to Xbox in 2024

1) Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga will be the second title in the Hellblade series (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

A direct sequel to the critically acclaimed Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, the developers at Ninja Theory aim to deliver a similar psychosis-themed eerie atmosphere for which the first release became so popular. Ninja Theory's lack of marketing, however, has raised concerns among the fanbase. But that could be to avoid spoilers, as Hellblade is a linear and narrative-driven title.

Coming on May 21, 2024 , the publisher, Xbox Game Studios, looks forward to reincorporating the audio-visual elements of Senua's Sacrifice alongside a more thought-out and expanded combat system. These aspects make Hellblade 2 arguably the most anticipated game coming to Xbox in 2024.

2) Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree will be a DLC for Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco)

Bandai Namco has confirmed the release of a DLC for Elden Ring for this year to extend upon the area, bosses, and weapons. This will also involve a story expansion as players get to dive deeper into the lore with Shadow of the Erdtree.

This FromSoftware DLC for the critically acclaimed and widely popular souls-like title is given a confirmed release date of June 21, 2024 , for all platforms, including Xbox. The first game's success has the souls-like community eagerly awaiting the arrival of Shadow of the Erdtree, thanks to its challenging gameplay and visually stunning design.

3) Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth Wukong is one of the most awaited souls-like games coming to Xbox (Image via Game Science)

Black Myth: Wukong will be an independent RPG with souls-like elements that will find players experiencing a universe besotted with Chinese mythology. The game is known to be inspired by the classical 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West.

Releasing on August 20, 2024 , this title aims to target a wide range of audiences with its exciting gameplay elements first showcased in its 13-minute-long pre-alpha gameplay on August 20, 2020. Fans can't wait to get into the shoes of Sun Wukong and carve their path through this RPG, earning its place as one of the most awaited games coming to Xbox in 2024.

4) Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws will be set after the events of The Empire Strikes Back (Image via Ubisoft)

This upcoming title from Ubisoft will be an action-adventure game set in the Star Wars Universe. Developed by Massive Entertainment with licensing from Lucasfilm Games, the game will target a time setting of events set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

This single-player title will feature many notable elements, like a third-person camera, an open-world environment, and a multifaceted combat system. This upcoming Ubisoft title will be released on August 30 and is already turning heads with news headlines.

5) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Space Marines 2, one of the most awaited games coming to Xbox will be released 13 years after its prequel (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines II will be a sequel set to release more than a decade after the Space Marines released from the publishers at Focus Entertainment for many platforms including Xbox. This game will be released on September 9, 2024 .

This third-person shooter from the developers at Saber Interactive will see the Ultramarines return with the protagonist from the first title making a comeback. Space Marines II is set to incorporate hack-and-slash elements alongside coop multiplayer game modes making it one of the most anticipated games coming to Xbox, especially for gamers of the last decade.

6) Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 will be the second installment to this survival series from 11 Bit Studios (Image via 11 Bit Studios)

Another addition to the most anticipated games coming to Xbox in 2024 is Frostpunk 2, following its predecessor that garnered much attention in the Survival-Simulation genre. This sequel's events are set 30 years after the first game and will have players experiencing an early 20th Century where survival will be the primary objective amid a volcanic winter that could destroy human civilization.

Set to release on July 25, 2024 , the developers at 11 Bit Studios will let players construct and handle individual districts with additional construction in each district that will unlock a significant function in this survival-focused city where both moral and political choices from the players will impact the survival of its residents.

7) F1 2024

F1 2024 is one of the most anticipated racing games coming to Xbox in 2024 (Image via Electronic Arts)

The latest Formula 1 game from the developers at Codemasters will be released on May 31, 2024 , a week after the Monaco Grand Prix. With the release of F1 2024, Codemasters will have 17 games under its F1 franchise.

EA Sports plans to introduce an overhauled career mode for players and include a dynamic handling system ported from WRC. Made with the Ego engine, this latest iteration of the F1 games will look to fortify itself as one of the best racing games coming to Xbox in 2024.