Seasoned veterans or new adventurers might be wondering what the most anticipated Steam games of 2024 are. Steam is one of the biggest game distribution services. Its upcoming gallery will feature a list of highly sought-after titles from publishers like Rocksteady Studios, Obsidian Entertainment, and Atlus. Last year, 2023, saw some thrilling releases, and with the advent of 2024, players are wondering what these publishers have in store for them.

This article will cover some of the most anticipated Steam games of 2024 and some reasons for their high expectations.

Some of the most anticipated Steam Games set to release in 2024

1) Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload is a highly anticipated remake of the original Persona 3 (Image via Atlus)

One of the most revered JRPG games, Persona 3, will be getting a new release early this year. Fated to return to Gekkoukan High School, players take on the role of a school student who, along with their S.E.E.S companions, are fated to take on many mysteries and adventures.

With a plan to visually overhaul the current design, Persona 3 Reload is set to offer new content, several gameplay changes, and new designs for Tartarus Dungeons. A complete remake of the original P3, Persona 3 is scheduled to release on February 2, 2024.

Keeping JRPG fans at the edge of their seats, Persona 3 Reload is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated Steam games of 2024.

2) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad will feature four supervillains that gamers can play as (Image via Rocksteady Studios/Steam)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an upcoming action-adventure title that has garnered plenty of attention as it is a spin-off of the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This highly anticipated title takes place after the events of Batman Arkham Knight and will see four supervillains - Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark - take on a brainwashed Justice League in the setting of Metropolis.

Boasting an open-world game where players can choose to play solo or four-person co-op, the game features different weapon classes, and each character has a unique way of traversing the map. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, scheduled to release on February 2, 2024, is one of the most anticipated Steam games this year.

3) Avowed

Avowed is a highly-anticipated Steam game set in the world of Eora based on the publisher's previous release (Image via Obsidian Entertainment/Steam)

Avowed is an upcoming fantasy RPG that is being developed by Obsidian Entertainment. It will feature a first-person perspective where players will be able to venture into the world of Living Lands and unravel a mysterious plague affecting the souls of living things.

The developers of Avowed have said that the map and setting are the main focuses of the title since it is based on the world of Eora, which fans might recognize from Pillars of Eternity. Avowed is set to release in the fall of 2024, and is one of the most anticipated Steam games owing to the success of Obsidian Entertainment's previous RPG, Pillars of Eternity, which was released in 2015.

4) Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is a Chinese mythology-inspired action RPG by Game Science (Image via Steam)

This Chinese mythology-inspired RPG is a highly-anticipated Souls-like title for 2024. Black Myth: Wukong has gamers excited due to its flamboyant combat style and graphical fidelity. Following the release of the latest trailer, fans were impressed with the game's first look at the enemies, bosses, and combat styles.

Even though the pricing of Black Myth: Wukong isn't out yet (as of January 30, 2024), the game's store page is up on Steam. Wukong has caused a stir within the Soulslike community following the release of Lies of P, which gained positive recognition and support from fans. Set to release on August 20, 2024, Black Myth: Wukong is among the most anticipated Steam games of 2024.

5) Hades II

Hades II is a sequel to the award-winning dungeon-crawler Hades (Image via Steam)

Supergiant Games officially announced the sequel to Hades at the Game Awards 2022 after the success of its rogue-like dungeon-crawler prequel. Set to feature a completely new protagonist named Melinoe, who is the sister of Zagreus, the protagonist of the prequel, Hades II offers a more refined combat and polished art style.

It would be interesting to see how Melinoe takes on the Titan of Time and her skills and abilities. Featuring some similarities to its prequel, Hades II will allow players to infuse their weapons with magic and use powerful boons from numerous legendary Olympian gods. Set to release in Q4 of 2024, Hades 2 is one of the most anticipated Steam games in the rogue-like genre.