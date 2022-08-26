10 most badly launched video games of 2022 so far

Top video game developers have released many dismal games that fell short of fans' expectations. Various variables might contribute to a title's failure, such as malfunctions, errors, or other technological flaws.

While some had the potential to be among the best new video games of 2022, they ended up being among the most significant video game disasters of the year. Due to poor graphics, stale and simple gameplay, or an overly focused micro-transaction structure, the poorest games of 2022 received a lot of criticism around their release date.

Furthermore, several of the most disappointing titles of the year created a lot of buzz due to enticing reveal videos that showed off their enjoyable and exciting qualities.

There have been numerous instances where the developers promised too much for their video game, only to disappoint players at release. Due to the high standards they establish for the offering, these factors make otherwise respectable titles inferior.

Despite having large budgets, competent team members, and a reputable name for fantastic games, some titles may be doomed to fail at launch. Poor gameplay mechanics, a lousy plot, game-breaking bugs, and bland characters may quickly bring down the video game. Then some unique games appear to have all those flaws concurrently, as well as numerous additional issues for comparison purposes.

When talking about the terrible, some of the most flawed video games of 2022 include brand-new releases and eagerly anticipated sequels for major gaming platforms.

These video game titles had lousy launches in 2022

1) Liberated: Enhanced Edition

Platform(s): PC/Nintendo Switch/PS4/Xbox One/X/S

The notion sounded fantastic: a comic-book-infused video game inspired by Alan Moore and Frank Miller. Sadly, Liberated: Enhanced Edition was unable to provide a satisfying experience.

A dismal addition to the list of the poorest video games. Liberated: Enhanced Edition falls short of an intriguing premise. The game's core is an engaging story told in a novel way, but the gameplay segments let it down.

The gunplay is repetitive and lacks diversity. The video game quickly becomes tedious due to predictable enemy placement.

Despite Atomic Wolf's efforts, there aren't many puzzles or quick time events (QTEs) in the title. This comic-inspired video game has too many faults, especially when some technological problems are included.

2) Blackwind

This title is an action RPG combining twin-stick shooter gameplay and a sleek mech suit. Blackwind appears intriguing, but technical constraints, such as poor camera angles, detract from the entire experience.

There aren't many slash combat video games with a sci-fi backdrop, but Blackwind stumbles a lot, making it difficult to enjoy it regularly.

Cameras are the major culprit, although platforming, balance, and combat are also concerns. The fact that the plot couldn't settle on a consistent tone was less important than how frustrating the title's mechanics were.

Most users all prefer challenging video games, but not ones that are unfair, broken, or buggy.

3) The Waylanders

Another action RPG on this list is perhaps a clue that this game genre needs a rest. The Waylanders have a good plot set in the Celtic backdrop, but that's about it.

Despite being in Early Access for a handful of years, the video game is still riddled with bugs.

It's unclear if longer baking times will solve The Waylanders' concerns, but it can't be harmful. The location and basic plot were enjoyable, but the game's dull combat and clumsy controls have become ingrained by this point.

It has a lot of character, charm, and style, yet the game falls flat in execution. There are lots of genuinely great concepts in The Waylanders, but very few are given the freedom to manifest themselves fully.

4) Nobody Saves The World

This one caught fans by surprise. Drinkbox Studios had a tremendous hit on their hands with the Guacamelee franchise, so followers believed the latest installment, Nobody Saves the World, would become yet another hit for the Canadian creators.

Regrettably, this was not the case. Although it may sound harsh, Nobody Saves the World basically put all of the writer's annoyances in a barrel and painted it.

To give the game some credit, the co-op is enjoyable for a short time and performs nicely. Without a doubt, the painting is a pretty incredible piece of art.

Simply put, the grind is so awful that gamers start grinding in the intro dungeon. Perhaps the benefit of Nobody Saves the World is that it may be a fantastic video game if players have a toddler or a casual friend who wants to relax and smash some monsters.

5) Zorro The Chronicles

The animated series Zorro the Chronicles, which introduces the well-known Zorro persona to younger audiences, was a brief animated series. This cartoon aired for one season almost five years ago.

Why would now be a good time to release a perspective that focuses on it? Nobody knows.

Zorro the Chronicles is an ambitious video game that falls short of expectations. Beyond its first impression, it has some endearing qualities.

Many users pondered leaving it immediately, but a few later locales are charming, and there are some amusing moments throughout.

While the tasks were repetitive, gamers noticed an attempt to differentiate the stages. They all wished this video game was more enjoyable to play since they wanted it to succeed.

Unfortunately, fans don't know many folks who would enjoy Zorro The Chronicles. If youngsters liked the show, they should buy the game. However, if players enjoy Zorro movies in general, they should wait till the next installment because he always returns.

6) Postal 4: No Regerts

It isn't easy to set high expectations for the Postal franchise. The gameplay often takes a secondary seat to the franchise's outrageous material.

It's also a lot to expect fans to support Postal 4: No Regrets' incremental release, which adds a little more material in a few months to build a fully-fledged video game.

One thing to say is that it's pretty incredible that they've returned each Postal Dude voice artist, including Postal movie actor Zach Ward, to allow gamers to choose who narrates their experience.

Fans have an infinite tolerance for sarcasm, humor, and simulated violence. After all, the boundaries of what is acceptable should not be restricted when it comes to art and entertainment.

However, players have very little patience with clumsy, sloppy, and stale comedy that passes for edgy, and they have none at all for video game creators that spend users' time with games that hardly function.

Running With Scissors claimed that the Russians were to blame for Postal 3. They just have themselves to blame with Postal 4.

7) Diablo Immortal

Diablo is a legendary franchise. This is why it was so upsetting to believe that the hilariously named Diablo Immortal pretty much ended the franchise.

But this is what happens when a publisher or developer decides to create a subpar mobile version of a well-known video game and then migrate that mobile operating system towards another platform, in this case, the PC.

More than anything, fans wanted to enjoy this game. Riping through dismal little dungeons, snatching loot, and slaughtering demons feel amazing.

Gamers enjoy esthetics and sound design, as well as fast-paced combat. They even enjoy leveling up. However, this video game is overrun by predatory in-app purchases.

Blizzard isn't shy about wanting to squeeze every last drop of life out of players. The endgame makes it quite evident that they are being used like money machines and credit card-carrying livestock.

Diablo Immortal's first half was a decent and engaging action RPG. But never, ever, ever touch the endgame.

8) Claustrophobia

This is one of the most imperfect games thus far in 2022. Claustrophobia is a flawed horror video game with little to recommend it. This is the best-case scenario for a title that should have remained in development or, better yet, never launched.

Quality is what fans desire in video games. Players even want them to succeed. Even the largest box office hit has problems; no video game is flawless.

Even some games users adore are largely flawed because they try too much and fall short. Claustrophobia is a minor phobia, though.

Even though it employs tried-and-true concepts, it fails to wow. It looks, sounds, and performs like something of a video game that was never finished, let alone released.

Claustrophobia will, without a doubt, make gamers feel stuck. Perhaps not in the way that the developer intended.

9) Babylon's Fall

The PlatinumGames-developed, Square Enix-published action RPG appeared to be a foregone conclusion given how well their previous venture, Nier: Automata, was received.

Nonetheless, this game-as-a-service product fell short of expectations and will most certainly be forgotten. Babylon's Fall stumbles with its use of a live-service approach.

Its brilliant fighting system is obscured by a plethora of superfluous elements, despite the fact that it is fascinating and multifaceted. Although intriguing, the art direction fails to convey the essence of an artwork.

Instead, it appears boring and, at times, even unattractive. Sadly, it appears that the game's problematic development phase has damaged it, leaving players with an aimless, cluttered, and confusing trip.

10) Crossfire X

It shouldn't come as a surprise if readers were one of the unlucky ones who tried the Crossfire X multiplayer. The single-player narrative was also terrible.

It's hard to recall playing a bad FPS multiplayer video game, so users usually avoid a single-player game. It's a shame industry veteran Remedy was implicated in this disaster.

Crossfire X is a multiplayer shooter that isn't as ambitious as others. Its uninspired single-player story fared far better than its online cooperative, which lacked everything fans have become accustomed to from that category.

Smilegate's prior shooters clearly captivated billions in the Asian industry. However, it's difficult to picture Crossfire X kindling anything close to that level of fervor in a highly competitive multiplayer environment.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

