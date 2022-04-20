“I’m trying to conquer the future”: MrBeast announced as Rolling Stone’s Creators Issue cover star

Jimmy "MrBeast" has been announced as the latest cover of Rolling Stone. In their first ever "Creators issue," the magazine focuses on covering online content creators, including a profile on Donaldson.

This is the first time an internet celebrity has made the cover of Rolling Stone. In the interview, Donaldson discussed his plans to further grow his social media empire.

"F*** the past, I'm trying to conquer the future."

The YouTuber is certainly a strong choice for the cover, as his channels have a combined 200 million subscribers, as his main one approaches 100 million. Known for his expensive stunts and charity, he pulls in tens of millions of views with every upload.

In their profile, they tour Donaldson's 60,000-square-foot studio, the primary location where he produces his videos. They discussed his personal background, how he rose to prominence, as well as the flashy nature of his cash splashing stunts and giveaways. He was also asked about his lofty goals for the future.

In a key point in the interview, Donaldson was asked if he may one day regret chasing greatness, admitting that he has forgone enjoying many of the fruits of his success in an attempt to build something bigger. He stated that there's a chance that one day he might wish he had done things differently.

"There is a risk I look back when I’m 50 and I’m like, 'Damn, I literally only did that one thing and nothing else.'"

He very likely won't be the last online content creator to grace the cover. Since their acquisition by Penske Media last year, Rolling Stone has become more successful. One of their key focuses that CEO Gus Wenner discussed in an interview was the shift to covering internet celebrities.

The publication, which began in 1967 and traditionally covers music and pop culture, is looking to get in touch with today's youth. Building professional relationships with social media influencers is likely a key way to do that.

Fans reacted very positively upon hearing the news that Donaldson would be the cover of the most recent issue of Rolling Stone. Fans took to Twitter to express their approval of MrBeast's inclusion as well as ask where they could get a copy of the issue.

Others went on to praise the publication after reading its profile on the YouTuber. They said that the story was well written and thorough, and the amount of information they were able to get out of him was insightful.

For many decades, making the cover of Rolling Stone has been considered an extremely high honor for celebrities and musicians. MrBeast can now add himself to that list while blazing a trail for digital content creators moving into mainstream culture.

