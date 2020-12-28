MrBeast announces that he is hiring, and fans desperately want in 

One of the biggest YouTubers in the world, Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, recently announced that he is hiring, and fans are desperate to make the cut.

The 22-year old YouTuber/philanthropist also happens to be quite the entrepreneur, having recently set up a nationwide chain of fast-food restaurants called MrBeast Burger.

Most of his endeavors have been able to come to fruition on account of a dedicated and efficient crew, who are instrumental in the planning and execution of his larger than life videos.

I’m also still hiring editors! I genuinely want to make the best videos possible so only apply if you’re obsessed with editing!https://t.co/LiZeEgZ788 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 27, 2020

Keeping in mind his immense popularity, his recent tweet attracted a significant amount of traction online, as fans went all out in their attempts to convince MrBeast of their respective credentials.

Twitter reacts as MrBeast announces that he is hiring

Soon after his recent tweet went viral, several from the online community flooded the comments section with desperate pleas to hire them.

Check out some of the reactions online, as fans came up with ardent pleas to attract the attention of MrBeast:

everyone going to apply to have a chance at working with Mrbeast pic.twitter.com/mtFRZaMCoY — CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) December 27, 2020

mrbeast can u hire me out of pure trust 🙏 trust the process u know what they say — MissTaylor69 (@MissTayIor69) December 27, 2020

Me who will try to apply but get lost in a sea of submissions: pic.twitter.com/GkAknjgn0X — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) December 27, 2020

You hiring a map artist? pic.twitter.com/3x7LXdKgQY — Shfaffler #BLM 🧢 (@shfaffler) December 27, 2020

Id say ur overqualified — Nori🎀 ♡ (@WakeUpWeebs) December 27, 2020

Me after getting rejected : pic.twitter.com/jUPSSKZEQK — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) December 27, 2020

Need someone who can blink a lot? pic.twitter.com/dasEAJfrLK — Geneon (@geneon101) December 27, 2020

I am the guy you want. I also know for a fact that I’m not going to be seen cause you will be filtering out the applicants that don’t have a YouTube channel. But TRUST ME, I am the person you want. Please DM — Maav (@LGMaav) December 27, 2020

HI MR BEAST I DO NOT EDIT BUT I DO KNOW DEAD MEMES AND I CLICKBAITED DREAM ONCE PLEASE HIRE ME — Cloaked (@CloakedLive) December 28, 2020

You should hire me as when you are sick and can’t upload videos, well you have me a clone of Mr.Beast and to top it off I’ll be doing the editing the thumbnail the video everything until you return back to a normal state of health and it will be all free too 😅 — Xeroh (@XerohYt) December 27, 2020

I want to apply to work with @MrBeastYT so bad but i have literally no qualifications besides that i am funny and watch youtube 24/7



mr beast please i have funny reactions to stuff and am quick on me feet put me in coach — cassie (@assiebobassie) December 28, 2020

As more and more applications continue to come in thick and fast, fans will certainly be hoping that fortune favors them in their quest to make it to MrBeast's team.

Apart from hiring for a Gaming Content Strategist, MrBeast is also hiring for an Editor, on account of which these openings are sure to attract a substantial amount of interest in the coming days.

The hype surrounding MrBeast's recent announcement is understandable, given his immense popularity and influence as a content creator today. Over the course of his career, he has cultivated an endearing and popular persona, which has won him millions of followers across the globe.

He is often known to transcend expectations and never fails to leave a mark in the endeavors he undertakes, which range from exorbitant giveaways to ridiculous stunts.

Apart from churning out entertaining content, he is also revered for his extensive philanthropic work, which has solidified his status as a new-age messiah in today's digital age.