MrBeast: "I just enjoy giving away money" on his donations

YouTuber MrBeast recently revealed that he doesn't care how much money he gives away, as long as he gives.

I have plenty of viral videos that didn’t cost much. I just enjoy giving away money lol — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) January 31, 2021

It doesn't feel that long ago when MrBeast first started his channel. MrBeast was already a pretty established YouTuber before all the philanthropy. His most famous video, which made headlines three years ago, was one where he tipped waitresses.

People might remember reading the news about waitresses receiving thousands of dollars as tips. That's how MrBeast shot to stardom.

The more money he gives away in a video, the more he receives in Adsense. He continues to use this to his advantage to make more money.

Many on Twitter love this about MrBeast, but they forget he has earned his way here. He was a YouTuber who made regular content before he could afford to be a YouTuber who gave things away.

There is a lot of support for what MrBeast does, ignoring the tweets directly asking MrBeast for money. He won't be stopping anytime soon as many believe he will be the first YouTube billionaire.

You should be the first person to count to a trillion... — Jake Franklin (@jake_theviking) January 31, 2021

He gives out to those who need it and deserve it. By all accounts, he's a really selfless and kind person.

MrBeast was once a gaming and information channel

MrBeast started his YouTube career with gaming videos. He moved on to showing videos on "how much this creator made." They were his most notable videos, but MrBeast changed continued to diversify. He was still trying to find his place on YouTube. His first giveaway was to a homeless man.

He gave this man $10,000 and found that this made him a pretty popular YouTuber. Slowly, his other video types faded away, and he became popular for giving away money.

Here is a list of the gift cards!

$10,000 Best Buy

$10,000 GameStop

$10,000 Hardee’s

$10,000 Taco Bell

$10,000 Amazon

$10,000 IKEA

$5,000 Waffle House

$5,000 Bass Pro Shop

$5,000 Target

$5,000 KFC

$5,000 Air BnB

$5,000 Apple gift card

$5,000 Walmart — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 28, 2020

Many have tried to do what he does, but they are very shallow and transparent. MrBeast has an integrity about him that makes for good viewing.

