“I’m down”: MrBeast invites Minecraft streamer Dream to film with him, Sapnap rushes to tag along

Popular YouTubers Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson and Clay "Dream" may feature in each other's content very soon after their recent interaction on Twitter hinted at a giant collaboration.

With the masked YouTuber's face reveal (said to be in "very early" 2022) rapidly approaching, one can't help but wonder if the two creators will film a video with each other in real life.

Dream @Dream I either don’t sleep or sleep literally all day there’s no in between I either don’t sleep or sleep literally all day there’s no in between

Possible MrBeast x Dream collaboration soon

A simple tweet made by Clay "Dream" in a jestful tone has spiraled into rumors of a possible collaboration between him and Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson after the latter responded to Dream.

Dream @Dream oh look 😳 it’s a mistletoe 🌿 guess we have to…



MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄🎁!!! oh look 😳 it’s a mistletoe 🌿 guess we have to…MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄🎁!!!

The Minecraft player's original tweet implied that he wanted a kiss by bringing up a mistletoe, joking around while wishing people a Merry Christmas.

Several of his friends responded with their own silly tweets, including Nicholas "Sapnap" and Thomas "TommyInnit" Simmons.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @Dream @sapnap Use your private accounts please gentlemen, this is not for the main @Dream @sapnap Use your private accounts please gentlemen, this is not for the main

One reply that stood out to everyone, however, was a tweet from MrBeast, saying that he would be down to do it if the Minecraft content creator filmed with him.

MrBeast @MrBeast @Dream If you come film with me I’m down @Dream If you come film with me I’m down

Sapnap hilariously entered the conversation, telling MrBeast that he was on his way to join the two's venture.

The two are extremely popular content creators in their circles, and a collaboration could break the internet.

Dream has said that his face reveal would be coming in "very early" 2022. The content creator has remained faceless up to now, but has mentioned on multiple occasions that he will be appearing maskless and may hold meet-up events in person as well.

With this, the possibility that MrBeast and Dream's possible collaboration could take place in real life rather than as an in-game event is not entirely void.

The Minecraft streamer has also revealed his plans to include George "GeorgeNotFound" in his face reveal, as the two are extremely close friends and often play Minecraft together.

MrBeast is currently busy with his Team Seas venture, which will be closing its donation box very soon. The initiative to clean water bodies all around the globe will be launching in January 2022, coming up in a few weeks.

Edited by R. Elahi