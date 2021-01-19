MrBeast requests Twitter to self-promote, gets inundated with witty reactions from Jacksepticeye, Dream, and more

MrBeast posted a tweet to funnel everyone who advertises using his tweets, but other big YouTubers decided to have fun with it.
Jacksepticeye, a huge YouTuber, jumped at the chance to promote his coffee brand. Fans were already aware of the brand but were happy to see him anyway.
Although not as big as Jack, there were other big names using the opportunity to make a joke and pretend that they need more subscribers by just commenting. These were definitely noticeable.
Some tweets were just funny and worth the read. These tweets are the reason most people check the comments section. They're incredible for meme content. There were brutally honest depictions of the YouTubers themselves to MrBeast being President. One even got a response from Little Caesers, who was very appreciative.
Other tweets were too good to pass up. These are the few tweets that seemed actually to have something awesome to promote and received many responses:
MrBeast has recently been receiving many self-promoting tweets
It is not unheard of to see others reply, tweet, and comment on content that MrBeast posts to promote themselves or ask him for money. For every 40 comments, three of them are from a self-promoter, and one of them is usually directly asking MrBeast for money.
MrBeast is a channel that gives away money, so it is understandable to think this is okay, but he would much rather people reach out to him personally.
Followers have become very blatant about it, not caring that MrBeast has not been happy to have his timeline used this way. MrBeast is not only using this tweet to vent his frustration with the situation but also as a magnet for these tweets.
This tweet may be a way to keep everyone focused on one tweet, but it will not stop those who want to use him for their own gain.
