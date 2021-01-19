MrBeast requests Twitter to self-promote, gets inundated with witty reactions from Jacksepticeye, Dream, and more

MrBeast posted a tweet to funnel everyone who advertises using his tweets, but other big YouTubers decided to have fun with it.

Jacksepticeye, a huge YouTuber, jumped at the chance to promote his coffee brand. Fans were already aware of the brand but were happy to see him anyway.

Although not as big as Jack, there were other big names using the opportunity to make a joke and pretend that they need more subscribers by just commenting. These were definitely noticeable.

follow me on twitter thank you — Dream (@Dream) January 17, 2021

subscribe to mr beast — Fundy (@FundyLive) January 18, 2021

Pineapple belongs on pizza — preston (@Preston) January 17, 2021

FOLLOW ME ON EVERYTHING YOUTUBE TWITTER INSTAGRAM TWITCH TIKTOK WOOOOOOOOO

FOR EVERY NEW FOLLOWER I WILL BLINK ONCE (EVENTUALLY) — George (@GeorgeNotFound) January 17, 2021

Some tweets were just funny and worth the read. These tweets are the reason most people check the comments section. They're incredible for meme content. There were brutally honest depictions of the YouTubers themselves to MrBeast being President. One even got a response from Little Caesers, who was very appreciative.

Advertisement

Related: YouTuber MrBeast apparently wants to run for President; takes Twitter by storm

In this tweet Spifey says to subscribe to his channel or you hate animals since he’s a beaver. — Explaining Spifey’s Tweets (@Explain_Spifey) January 18, 2021

Funny how all the replies are big names asking for more, follow me I look like the Polar Express kid pic.twitter.com/ZjoRPlZwWT — Mazz 🍋🌻 (@MattyBick) January 18, 2021

Nobody followed you — HORDAN (@HsiisIsis) January 18, 2021

Advertisement

Follow me to make America better than ever before🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CFlYiapYXD — Mr. President Beast (@_mrbeast_6000) January 18, 2021

This is what we love to hear, THANKYOU!🍕🧡 — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) January 17, 2021

Other tweets were too good to pass up. These are the few tweets that seemed actually to have something awesome to promote and received many responses:

I'm a solo game developer working on a dark sci-fi action game! pic.twitter.com/hR6FDKBWoS — Felix Schade - Morbid Metal SoloDev (@PHO3LIX_) January 17, 2021

Advertisement

i smell an artist support yes yes?

HI HELLO IM ZHARA I DRAW BLOCK MEN HI HI!! XD

hope u all have/had a great day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kvD1EC75up — nya zhara 🍃°.• (busy with school) (@zharanart) January 17, 2021

Playable art created from sound! https://t.co/FlX8tYh0wU What should we create for you Mr Beast? pic.twitter.com/tRsEllU26m — Soundwave Art™ (@Soundwaveart) January 18, 2021

Related: "It'd be fun": MrBeast expresses interest in buying a small city for charity

MrBeast has recently been receiving many self-promoting tweets

It is not unheard of to see others reply, tweet, and comment on content that MrBeast posts to promote themselves or ask him for money. For every 40 comments, three of them are from a self-promoter, and one of them is usually directly asking MrBeast for money.

MrBeast is a channel that gives away money, so it is understandable to think this is okay, but he would much rather people reach out to him personally.

Image via MrBeast

Followers have become very blatant about it, not caring that MrBeast has not been happy to have his timeline used this way. MrBeast is not only using this tweet to vent his frustration with the situation but also as a magnet for these tweets.

This tweet may be a way to keep everyone focused on one tweet, but it will not stop those who want to use him for their own gain.

Related: Charlie D'Amelio and family accused of cheating during MrBeast's $300k Trivia