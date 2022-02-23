MrBeast shows how his advice helped a YouTuber earn almost half a million dollars

Jimmy “MrBeast” recently showed a tweet where he aided a smaller YouTube channel in achieving astronomic growth. The channel, which already had $25,000 in revenue and 4.5 million views, grew far beyond that.

The streamer showed a before-and-after comparison, which revealed 45M views, and an estimated revenue of $403,154.48.

MrBeast @MrBeast I started counseling a small YouTuber for fun and here is a monthly before and after of their channel lol I started counseling a small YouTuber for fun and here is a monthly before and after of their channel lol https://t.co/mjcqNYhK4b

MrBeast showed off that his help led to nearly half a million dollars of revenue

Jimmy, one of the top talents on YouTube with 90M followers, took some time out to counsel another content creator. In just a single month, that channel went from $25,000 in revenue to about $400K.

MrBeast @MrBeast @MKBHD Around the same just much higher quality @MKBHD Around the same just much higher quality

According to the content creator, the channel is producing the same amount of content, but of higher quality than before. With a growth of around 10 times the amount of viewership and 16 times the estimated revenue, it is definitely an impressive turnaround. Many praised the content creator for what he did, but not everyone felt so thrilled about it.

Mixed response to MrBeast helping another channel grow on YouTube

Quite a few people on Twitter praised him for the work he put in to help another “small” YouTuber grow.

Ross, formerly of GameGrumps, asked what the content creator did to help increase the channels’ growth, as they were having problems growing their personal channel.

Ross O'Donovan @RubberNinja @MrBeast Honestly curious on what you advised. I've been getting a 30k - 45k sub increase per month but my viewer retention/% watched has been all over the place. I find doing art content is a balancing act of how much process to show vs the reveal. Too many people skip. @MrBeast Honestly curious on what you advised. I've been getting a 30k - 45k sub increase per month but my viewer retention/% watched has been all over the place. I find doing art content is a balancing act of how much process to show vs the reveal. Too many people skip.

The channel in question, Daily Dose of the Internet, also talked about other statistics that were improved, thanks to Jimmy.

Daily Dose @ddofinternet



@MrBeast …and you helped me increase my audience retention from 65%…to 86% per video. Thank you for giving back @MrBeast …and you helped me increase my audience retention from 65%…to 86% per video. Thank you for giving back❤️

Not everyone was so positive, seeing that amount of potential revenue as being far from a “small YouTuber”.

Diddly @DiddlyDonger @MrBeast Dude was getting 4.6 million views and $24k a month beforehand? That’s not a small youtuber lmao @MrBeast Dude was getting 4.6 million views and $24k a month beforehand? That’s not a small youtuber lmao

McNasty @McNasty @MrBeast i have almost 2 mil subs and i make less than the before picture lol. dude wasnt small by any means. @MrBeast i have almost 2 mil subs and i make less than the before picture lol. dude wasnt small by any means.

eTeknix @eTeknix @MrBeast All well and good, but they weren't "small" to start with in all honesty. @MrBeast All well and good, but they weren't "small" to start with in all honesty.

Other content creators “bet” that the content creator couldn’t do what he did for their own channels.

OpTic Hitch @hitchariide @MrBeast $20 bucks you couldn’t do this with a channel that just recently hit 108k subscribers @MrBeast $20 bucks you couldn’t do this with a channel that just recently hit 108k subscribers

GinGy💚 @GinGyHendrix @hitchariide @MrBeast Yeah ? Well 30 says he couldn’t do that to my YouTube channel with 20 subscribers @hitchariide @MrBeast Yeah ? Well 30 says he couldn’t do that to my YouTube channel with 20 subscribers

The topic of what is a “small” channel also came up in the thread, but what is small to one channel may not be for others.

Chipface @ChipfaceYT @Ki11ersix @MrBeast Legit, I would class myself as a small YouTuber, only 379 subs @Ki11ersix @MrBeast Legit, I would class myself as a small YouTuber, only 379 subs 😂

ThaGavMan @ThaGavMan @Ki11ersix @MrBeast I mean compared to beast daily dose is tiny, I think he just said small as a joke tho lol @Ki11ersix @MrBeast I mean compared to beast daily dose is tiny, I think he just said small as a joke tho lol

The conversation was an incredibly divisive one, with half of the users being proud of MrBeast for putting in that kind of work to help another content creator, while plenty more felt he the channel he helped out could hardly be considered "small."

Not everyone agrees on what constitutes a smaller YouTube channel, but no matter the original size of the channel, the content creator definitely helped a channel see a serious amount of growth.

