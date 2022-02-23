MrBeast shows how his advice helped a YouTuber earn almost half a million dollars

Jimmy “MrBeast” recently showed a tweet where he aided a smaller YouTube channel in achieving astronomic growth. The channel, which already had $25,000 in revenue and 4.5 million views, grew far beyond that.
The streamer showed a before-and-after comparison, which revealed 45M views, and an estimated revenue of $403,154.48.
MrBeast showed off that his help led to nearly half a million dollars of revenue
Jimmy, one of the top talents on YouTube with 90M followers, took some time out to counsel another content creator. In just a single month, that channel went from $25,000 in revenue to about $400K.
According to the content creator, the channel is producing the same amount of content, but of higher quality than before. With a growth of around 10 times the amount of viewership and 16 times the estimated revenue, it is definitely an impressive turnaround. Many praised the content creator for what he did, but not everyone felt so thrilled about it.
Mixed response to MrBeast helping another channel grow on YouTube
Quite a few people on Twitter praised him for the work he put in to help another “small” YouTuber grow.
Ross, formerly of GameGrumps, asked what the content creator did to help increase the channels’ growth, as they were having problems growing their personal channel.
The channel in question, Daily Dose of the Internet, also talked about other statistics that were improved, thanks to Jimmy.
Not everyone was so positive, seeing that amount of potential revenue as being far from a “small YouTuber”.
Other content creators “bet” that the content creator couldn’t do what he did for their own channels.
The topic of what is a “small” channel also came up in the thread, but what is small to one channel may not be for others.
The conversation was an incredibly divisive one, with half of the users being proud of MrBeast for putting in that kind of work to help another content creator, while plenty more felt he the channel he helped out could hardly be considered "small."
Not everyone agrees on what constitutes a smaller YouTube channel, but no matter the original size of the channel, the content creator definitely helped a channel see a serious amount of growth.