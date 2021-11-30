MrBeast's Squid Game fame shines the national spotlight on him in Korea

The famed MrBeast Squid Game video has been gaining a lot of traction lately. Recently, a fan pointed out that the video had even caught the attention of the Korean media. The popular Netflix show is of South Korean origin, making this is a pretty big deal for the content creator and everybody involved in the video.

Several fans congratulated MrBeast in the comments section of the YouTube video, and the philanthropist himself swooped in to ask a simple question.

"What did they say? Lol"

MrBeast appears on Korean news for his Squid Game video

MrBeast has gained a lot of popularity for his much awaited Squid Game video. It has now even attracted the attention of the Korean media, and the popular philanthropist has appeared on news channels in the country. In fact, articles have also been written about the same on Korean news sites.

A kind viewer translated what was being said about the popular philanthropist in the news clip that was being circulated. It seems like the Korean media is also impressed with the amount of effort Donaldson has put into recreating the popular show in real life. The video states (translated verbatim):

"A popular American YouTuber planned for it. He made (a) Yeong-hee doll, whose neck is rotating 360 degree and the colorful sets by himself. He did fund-raising activities selling T-shirts to scrape up the production cost(more than 230,000,000 korean won). This video hit more than 25,000,000 views in a day, and is drawing great attention."

The translation of what was being said about MrBeast Squid Game in the Korean news (Image via Starblast - Roblox and More on YouTube)

MrBeast's Squid Game video has become increasingly popular and was absolutely worth the wait. The winner of the event, Player 79, bagged a cash prize of $456,000. However, Player 67 also caught the attention of many viewers. The video has been an immense success and has amassed over 123 million views since it was released on November 25, 2021.

Edited by Danyal Arabi