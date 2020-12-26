MrBeast wants his own Among Us skin and Twitter goes crazy

One of the most famous YouTubers globally, Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, recently expressed his interest in getting his very own Among Us skin, and fans had a meltdown online.

The 22-year old YouTuber recently joined the likes of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins by getting his own skin in Fall Guys, which was recently launched amid much fanfare.

Ayyy, we got a skin in Fall Guys! pic.twitter.com/ZAtnlfYWxq — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 26, 2020

His Fall Guys skin announcement managed to attract a significant amount of attention online. However, his follow-up tweet, where he requested the makers of Among Us to give him his own skin, ended up breaking the internet.

Whoever is in charge of Among Us skins, can I have one as well? 🥺 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 26, 2020

As soon as his tweet went viral, the online community jumped on the bandwagon, failing to contain the excitement over a possible Among Us x MrBeast collab.

MrBeast wants his own Among Us skin, and fans can't keep calm

With InnerSloth's Among Us being one of the most popular games currently, the hype surrounding the prospect of a MrBeast skin was definitely going to attract a lot of online attention.

This is exactly what has happened so far. Here are some of the reactions from excited online fans.

10/10 would use one — Thiago 🇦🇹 (@Thiago32530470) December 26, 2020

That would be dope. — Toxic Pickle (@ToxicPickle4) December 26, 2020

GIVE HIM A SKIN — PARIS GOT SUSPENDED (@fundysdap) December 26, 2020

Omg yes will buy in a heart beat — Mediocre Whore (@WhoreMediocre) December 26, 2020

You are going to turn into MrBean bruh — 🎄☃️🇮🇨Christmassy Benchus 🇮🇨☃️🎄 (@bezoyalapolla) December 26, 2020

@AmongUsGame can he please have one 🥺✨ — Nakano_Nanami (@Nakanoinnit) December 26, 2020

MR BEAST NEEDS A SKIN IN AMONG US - WE ALL WANT IT!! Just take our money now🤣🤣 — Jones The Lad (@JonesTheLad) December 26, 2020

PLS GIVE US A MRBEAST SKIN AND HATTTTT WHOEVER DESIGNS AMONG US SKINSSSS — Pearl (@Pearlylove10) December 26, 2020

I will were that among us skin with pride — Daniel Alvarado (@DaniiiSann) December 26, 2020

A few creative users have even came up with concept skin ideas that have left a lasting impression.

I'm not in charge of it but I got u pic.twitter.com/YUeENuyfU1 — 🤠 Beeman 🐝 (@StoryAviraTime) December 26, 2020

yoo that's lit — 🤠 Beeman 🐝 (@StoryAviraTime) December 26, 2020

As more fans continue to vouch for an official Among Us x MrBeast skin, all eyes will now be firmly on the game's Twitter handle. Each tweet will be met with great anticipation.

MrBeast has cultivated an endearing and popular persona over the course of his career, which has won him millions of followers across the globe.

He is known to transcend expectations and never fails to leave a mark in the endeavours he undertakes, ranging from exorbitant giveaways to ridiculous stunts.

He recently launched a nationwide fast-food chain of restaurants called MrBeast Burger to help local and small businesses.

The brand of MrBeast continues to grow with each passing month and Among Us looks like they're next in line to enhance his legacy.