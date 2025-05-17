MTG: All Final Fantasy Commander precons

MTG Final Fantasy’s four Commander precons have been known for a while now, but finally, all four full decklists have also been revealed. Each deck will contain 100 cards, and, according to Gavin Verhey and Zekeel Gordon during our interview, approximately 32 new cards, and each card in the deck will have brand-new art, regardless. Each deck also has a pair of powerful deckleaders, which we recently covered in-depth.

Today, we’ll give you the full list of every single card found in the MTG Final Fantasy Commander precons. We know the decks are a bit more expensive this time around, so knowing what’s in each of them is going to be more important than ever. That way, you make sure that it’s worth your time and your money.

All MTG Final Fantasy Commander precons and full decklists

Each of the MTG Final Fantasy Commander precons is built around not just a theme, but a specific Final Fantasy game. You’ll find familiar characters, moments, towns and weapons in each of these decks. After going through the lists, I’m very excited about all of them — though admittedly some more than others.

Revival Trance (RWB - FFVI)

Limit Break (RGW - FFVII)

Counter Blitz (GWU - FFX)

Scions & Spellcraft (WUB - FFXIV)

1) Revival Trance (RWB - FFVI)

Of course I highlighted Kefka! He's great in this deck (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The Revival Trance MTG Final Fantasy Commander precon is for fans of graveyard shenanigans, as well as Final Fantasy VI fans. Led by Terra, Herald of Hope and Celes, Rune Knight, it’s designed to bring creatures back from the graveyard with some truly incredible cards. Espers to Magicite exiles all enemy graveyards and lets you copy one of the creatures within them.

You can deal incredible damage through Gau, Feral Youth as well using this MTG Final Fantasy Commander precon. During each player’s end step, if a card left your graveyard this turn, Gau deals damage equal to its power to each opponent. That's a serious value for bringing back beefy creatures like Kefka, Dancing Mad, or the reprinted Sun Titan.

Creature

1 Terra, Herald of Hope

1 Celes, Rune Knight

1 Cyan, Vengeful Samurai

1 General Leo Cristophe

1 Interceptor, Shadow's Hound

1 Shadow, Mysterious Assassin

1 Siegfried, Famed Swordsman

1 Gau, Feral Youth

1 Gogo, Mysterious Mime

1 Sabin, Master Monk

1 Strago and Relm

1 Summon: Esper Valigarmanda

1 Umaro, Raging Yeti

1 Banon, the Returners' Leader

1 Edgar, Master Machinist

1 Kefka, Dancing Mad

1 Locke, Treasure Hunter

1 Mog, Moogle Warrior

1 Setzer, Wandering Gambler

1 The Warring Triad

1 Sun Titan

1 Archfiend of Depravity

1 Sepulchral Primordial

1 Combustible Gearhulk

1 Flayer of the Hatebound

1 Ruin Grinder

1 Priest of Fell Rites

1 Solemn Simulacrum

1 Angel of the Ruins

1 Palace Jailer

1 Morbid Opportunist

1 Pitiless Plunderer

1 Stitcher's Supplier

1 Anger

1 Meteor Golem

1 Millikin

Artifact

1 Coin of Fate

1 The Falcon, Airship Restored

1 Key to the City

1 Phoenix Down

1 Arcane Signet

1 Commander's Sphere

1 Mind Stone

1 Sol Ring

1 Swiftfoot Boots

1 Talisman of Conviction

1 Talisman of Indulgence

1 Wayfarer's Bauble

Instant

1 Espers to Magicite

1 Bedevil

1 Laughing Mad

1 Big Score

1 Crackling Doom

1 Mortify

Sorcery

1 Rejoin the Fight

1 Snort

1 Tragic Arrogance

1 Reanimate

1 Rise of the Dark Realms

1 Legions to Ashes

1 Ruinous Ultimatum

1 Night's Whisper

1 Stitch Together

Land

1 Battlefield Forge

1 Clifftop Retreat

1 Desolate Mire

1 Dragonskull Summit

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Fetid Heath

1 Foreboding Ruins

1 Furycalm Snarl

1 Graven Cairns

1 High Market

1 Isolated Chapel

1 Rugged Prairie

1 Shadowblood Ridge

1 Shineshadow Snarl

1 Smoldering Marsh

1 Sulfurous Springs

1 Sunscorched Divide

1 Ash Barrens

1 Demolition Field

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Geothermal Bog

1 Nomad Outpost

1 Path of Ancestry

1 Rogue's Passage

1 Sacred Peaks

1 Sunlit Marsh

1 Command Tower

4 Plains

3 Swamp

3 Mountain

2) Limit Break (RGW - FFVII)

Barret sure does a lot for this deck - like any good leader would (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Starring Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER, and Tifa, Martial Artist, this deck is an equipment user’s dream. Stacked with 19 artifacts, there are all kinds of great picks in here. In addition to fan-favorites like Lightning Greaves, there are some truly amazing equipment cards in this MTG Final Fantasy Commander Precon like Summoning Materia.

This card lets you look at the top card of your library, and allows you to cast creature spells from the top of your library — in addition to +2/+2, Vigilance, and tapping this card for one green mana. You can also find Darksteel Plate in here, as well as the awesome Wrecking Ball Arm.

It makes a creature’s base power/toughness 7/7, and can’t be blocked by creatures with power two or less. It even has a cheaper cost for legendary creatures, so you can easily slap this onto someone like Vincent, Vengeful Atoner, or Bugenhagen, Wise Elder.

Thanks to Barret Wallace, you can deal lots of extra damage when it attacks, depending on how many equipped creatures you have. Here’s everything that is in this MTG Final Fantasy Commander precon.

Creature

1 Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER

1 Tifa, Martial Artist

1 Cid, Freeflier Pilot

1 Elena, Turk Recruit

1 Heidegger, Shinra Executive

1 Helitrooper

1 Avalanche of Sector 7

1 Cait Sith, Fortune Teller

1 Summon: Kujata

1 Vincent, Vengeful Atoner

1 Yuffie, Materia Hunter

1 Bugenhagen, Wise Elder

1 Professor Hojo

1 Aerith, Last Ancient

1 Barret, Avalanche Leader

1 Red XIII, Proud Warrior

1 Sephiroth, Fallen Hero

1 Bastion Protector

1 Bronze Guardian

1 Puresteel Paladin

1 Hellkite Tyrant

1 Professional Face-Breaker

1 Armory Automaton

1 Zack Fair

1 Barret Wallace

Artifact

1 Summoning Materia

1 Conformer Shuriken

1 Wrecking Ball Arm

1 Champion's Helm

1 Conqueror's Flail

1 Darksteel Plate

1 Inspiring Statuary

1 Sword of the Animist

1 Behemoth Sledge

1 Arcane Signet

1 Colossus Hammer

1 Explorer's Scope

1 Hero's Blade

1 Hero's Heirloom

1 Lightning Greaves

1 Mask of Memory

1 Skullclamp

1 Sol Ring

1 Trailblazer's Boots

Enchantment

1 SOLDIER Military Program

1 Furious Rise

Instant

1 Cloud's Limit Break

1 Ultimate Magic: Holy

1 Lifestream's Blessing

1 Clever Concealment

1 Chaos Warp

1 Dispatch

Sorcery

1 Ultimate Magic: Meteor

1 Austere Command

1 Unfinished Business

1 Vanquish the Horde

1 Decimate

1 Secret Rendezvous

1 Vandalblast

1 Cultivate

1 Harmonize

1 Nature's Lore

1 Rampant Growth

Land

1 Battlefield Forge

1 Bonders' Enclave

1 Brushland

1 Canopy Vista

1 Cinder Glade

1 Clifftop Retreat

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Fire-Lit Thicket

1 Fortified Village

1 Furycalm Snarl

1 Game Trail

1 Mossfire Valley

1 Rootbound Crag

1 Rugged Prairie

1 Scavenger Grounds

1 Slayers' Stronghold

1 Spire of Industry

1 Sungrass Prairie

1 Sunpetal Grove

1 Sunscorched Divide

1 Ash Barrens

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Jungle Shrine

1 Path of Ancestry

1 Radiant Grove

1 Sacred Peaks

1 Wooded Ridgeline

1 Command Tower

3 Mountain

3 Forest

3 Plains

3) Counter Blitz (GWU - FFX)

This is easily the deck I'm most excited about (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The next MTG Final Fantasy Commander precons is built around another of my all-time favorites: Final Fantasy X. Starring Tidus, Yuna’s Guardian, and Yuna, Grand Summoner, this deck is built to generate plenty of counters and pass them around to creatures in need.

In addition, there are some just bonkers effects in this deck. Auron, Venerated Guardian, for example, gains +1/+1 counters when you attack with him, and then exiles a creature the defending player controls with power less than Auron’s, until he leaves play.

The Sphere Grid enchantment rewards creatures you control +1/+1 counters whenever they deal combat damage, and in addition, any creature you control with a +1/+1 counter has Reach/Trample, making it even more dangerous to fight you.

Maester Seymour starts off as a ⅓, but he has a dangerous Monstrosity effect, and also grants a creature you control X +1/+1 counters, based on his power. While Scions & Spellcraft is my favorite type of deck, this MTG Final Fantasy Commander precon may have my favorite cards in it.

Creature

1 Tidus, Yuna's Guardian

1 Yuna, Grand Summoner

1 Auron, Venerated Guardian

1 Chocobo Knights

1 Gatta and Luzzu

1 Lord Jyscal Guado

1 Summon: Ixion

1 Summon: Yojimbo

1 Lulu, Stern Guardian

1 O'aka, Traveling Merchant

1 Rikku, Resourceful Guardian

1 Summon: Valefor

1Maester Seymour

1 Summon: Magus Sisters

1 Tromell, Seymour's Butler

1 Kimahri, Valiant Guardian

1 Shelinda, Yevon Acolyte

1 Sin, Unending Cataclysm

1 Wakka, Devoted Guardian

1 Luminous Broodmoth

1 Scholar of New Horizons

1 Sunscorch Regent

1 Chasm Skulker

1 Bane of Progress

1 Forgotten Ancient

1 Generous Patron

1 Gyre Sage

1 Incubation Druid

1 Rampant Rejuvenator

1 Tireless Tracker

1 Altered Ego

1 Fathom Mage

1 Walking Ballista

1 Grateful Apparition

1 Duskshell Crawler

Artifact

1 Blitzball Stadium

1 Arcane Signet

1 Everflowing Chalice

1 Sol Ring

Enchantment

1 Summoner's Sending

1 Sphere Grid

1 Resourceful Defense

1 Together Forever

1 Inexorable Tide

1 Fight Rigging

1 Hardened Scales

1 Path of Discovery

1 Bred for the Hunt

Instant

1 Protection Magic

1 Yuna's Whistle

1 Pull from Tomorrow

1 Endless Detour

1 Destroy Evil

1 Path to Exile

1 An Offer You Can't Refuse

1 Inspiring Call

Sorcery

1 Yuna's Decision

1 Collective Effort

1 Damning Verdict

1 Farewell

1 Promise of Loyalty

1 Farseek

1 Three Visits

Land

1 Brushland

1 Canopy Vista

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Flooded Grove

1 Fortified Village

1 Glacial Fortress

1 Hinterland Harbor

1 Overflowing Basin

1 Port Town

1 Prairie Stream

1 Skycloud Expanse

1 Sungrass Prairie

1 Sunpetal Grove

1 Temple of Enlightenment

1 Temple of Mystery

1 Temple of Plenty

1 Vineglimmer Snarl

1 Ash Barrens

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Forge of Heroes

1 Idyllic Beachfront

1 Nesting Grounds

1 Path of Ancestry

1 Radiant Grove

1 Seaside Citadel

1 Tangled Islet

1 Temple of the False God

1 Command Tower

3 Island

3 Forest

3 Plains

4) Scions & Spellcraft (WUB - FFXIV)

Scions & Spellcraft is loaded for bear, when it comes to controlling the board (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Esper is easily my favorite MTG deck archetype, so seeing FFXIV as the final FF Commander precon filled me with joy. I play a ton of Final Fantasy XIV, and have since its inception. This deck is built around Y’shtola, Night’s Blessed and G’raha Tia, Scion Reborn.

The concept of the precon is all about card advantage and board control. It’s a deck stacked with legendary creatures, and also some amazing concepts for them.

Perhaps my favorite interaction in this MTG Final Fantasy Commander precon is Ardbert, Warrior of Darkness — shoutout to the #1 Ardbert Enjoyer, TiffanyLockhart.

Anytime you cast a white spell, your legendary creatures all gain a +1/+1 counter and vigilance till end of turn. Then, when you cast a black spell, you gain another +1/+1 counter and menace until end of turn. It’s a bonkers setup for a deck with so many White/Black spells.

This MTG Final Fantasy Commander precon also features Rite of Replication, which can duplicate creatures. For my money, I’d use it on something like Summon: Good King Mog XII, Hildibrand Manderville, or Ardbert, Warrior of Darkness.

Creature

1 Y'shtola, Night's Blessed

1 G'raha Tia, Scion Reborn

1 Alisaie Leveilleur

1 Summon: Good King Mog XII

1 Tataru Taru

1 Thancred Waters

1 Alphinaud Leveilleur

1 Hermes, Overseer of Elpis

1 Hraesvelgr of the First Brood

1 Fandaniel, Telophoroi Ascian

1 Ardbert, Warrior of Darkness

1 Emet-Selch of the Third Seat

1 Estinien Varlineau

1 Hildibrand Manderville

1 Krile Baldesion

1 Lyse Hext

1 Papalymo Totolymo

1 Urianger Augurelt

1 Archmage Emeritus

1 Torrential Gearhulk

1 Murderous Rider

1 Baleful Strix

1 Hypnotic Sprite

Artifact

1 Dancer's Chakrams

1 Blue Mage's Cane

1 Astrologian's Planisphere

1 Reaper's Scythe

1 Archaeomancer's Map

1 Coveted Jewel

1 Tome of Legends

1 White Auracite

1 Sage's Nouliths

1 Arcane Signet

1 Relic of Legends

1 Sol Ring

1 Talisman of Dominance

1 Talisman of Hierarchy

1 Talisman of Progress

1 Thought Vessel

Enchantment

1 Champions from Beyond

1 Observed Stasis

1 Eye of Nidhogg

1 Authority of the Consuls

1 Propaganda

1 Bastion of Remembrance

Instant

1 Transpose

1 Dig Through Time

1 Sublime Epiphany

1 Lethal Scheme

1 Void Rend

1 Swords to Plowshares

1 Into the Story

1 Snuff Out

Sorcery

1 Cleansing Nova

1 Final Judgment

1 Rite of Replication

1 Crux of Fate

1 Vindicate

1 Circle of Power

1 Cut a Deal

1 Lingering Souls

1 Exsanguinate

1 Syphon Mind

Land

1 Choked Estuary

1 Darkwater Catacombs

1 Desolate Mire

1 Drowned Catacomb

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Fetid Heath

1 Glacial Fortress

1 Isolated Chapel

1 Port Town

1 Prairie Stream

1 Scavenger Grounds

1 Shineshadow Snarl

1 Skycloud Expanse

1 Sunken Hollow

1 Sunken Ruins

1 Underground River

1 Arcane Sanctum

1 Ash Barrens

1 Command Tower

1 Contaminated Aquifer

1 Demolition Field

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Idyllic Beachfront

1 Path of Ancestry

1 Sunlit Marsh

1 Temple of the False God

3 Island

4 Swamp

4 Plains

