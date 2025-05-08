MTG x Final Fantasy reveals FF14 antagonist Zenos yae Galvus, who has the perfect way to win Commander games

The MTG Final Fantasy spoilers continue, with an incredible pick from FF14: Zenos yae Galvus. He has, what I think might be one of the best ways to win a multiplayer game of Magic: The Gathering I’ve seen since Approach of the Second Sun. He’s not the first of the FF14 antagonists to get revealed, as Emet-Selch // Hades was previewed earlier, but I’d argue that Zenos’ story arc is one of the more iconic in the MMO’s history.

Revealed over social media on May 7, 2025, Final Fantasy villain Zenos yae Galvus and his transformed form, Shinryu are making waves for MTG players. I’m a huge fan of the card, and can already see a vast series of ways you can abuse this for easy wins in Commander games, so let’s talk about him.

MTG Final Fantasy reveals the potentially overpowered Zenos yae Galvus

Zenos yae Galvus offers MTG x Final Fantasy players something unique in its optional win condition. One of the things I’ve been seeing, and loving, about this Magic: The Gathering expansion, is that the important characters’ cards and info is all very much in character.

Instead of the Warrior of Light/Warrior of Darkness, you can pick your own Fated Rival, and use them to win the game. Sure, it’ll take a little setup, and patience, but with proper use of not only Zenos yae Galvus in MTG Final Fantasy, but awareness of the board state, and you can do miraculous things. Here’s what both forms of the card do:

Zenos yae Galvus in all of his sinister, misunderstood glory (Image via Wizards of the Coast and Square Enix)

Zenos yae Galvus

Mana Value: 3BB

3BB Rarity: Rare

Rare Card Type: Legendary Creature — Human Noble Warrior

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Warrior Stats: 4/4

4/4 Ability: My First Friend — When Zenos yae Galvus enters, choose a creature an opponent controls. Until the end of turn, creatures other than Zenos yae Galvus and the chosen creature get -2/-2. When the chosen creature leaves the battlefield, transform Zenos yae Galvus.

Shinryu, Transcendent Rival

Card Type: Legendary Creature — Dragon

Legendary Creature — Dragon Keyword: Flying

Flying Stats: 8/8

8/8 Ability: As this creature transforms into Shinryu, choose an opponent. Burning Chains — When the chosen player loses the game, you win the game.

Zenos’ baseline power can be an amazing board wipe for creature tokens and weak creatures alike - everyone but him and his rival. Then, you make sure you pick something easy to remove from the board, so he immediately becomes an 8/8 dragon. From there, you pick a player that’s either easy to eliminate, or someone who is already on death’s door, so to speak.

With proper use of instant spells, you can transform Zenos on someone else’s turn, and use a variety of combos to defeat someone, and thus, secure the game for yourself. Heck, someone might accidentally win the game for you!

You could, in theory, transform Zenos during an opponent’s turn, thanks to a creature leaving the field, pick a player, and then they lose in combat! What a brilliant way to win. You could also just use a Green/Black deck, and defeat someone with a Jumbo Cactuar to win! The possibilities are endless.

