MTG x Spider-Man review: Mixed feelings about everyone's favorite Web-slinger

The MTG x Spider-Man set is now live, and it’s not the first Universes Beyond set this year; nor is it the last. There have been some decidedly mixed feelings from the community about it, and while I don’t really agree with all of it, I do agree with some of it. I’m a lifelong Spider-Man fan though, as his comic was the first comic book I ever owned (Amazing Spider-Man #279). I enjoy the art of this set so much, from the alternate arts to the regular designs.

However, I feel like something is missing. Sure, they covered a ton of the important moments and characters that make the Spider-Man franchise great, this MTG set is a bit on the smaller side, and that makes the swarm of cards named “Spider-Man” just feel greater in number. Let’s talk about the current set.

MTG x Spider-Man seems aimed at new players/new player acquisition, which alienates some

MTG x Spider-Man is a set that’s no doubt going to make a lot of money, because Spider-Man’s really enjoyed a brand resurgence. The current films and the animated Spider-Verse films have really done a lot to keep the various Spider-People popular. Between those, and the Spider-Man 1 & 2 for the PlayStation consoles, I can see why it was the target for this set.

Heroes, villains, fancy reprints, this set has it all (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

He’s also a classic comic book character, and when you think Marvel, odds are pretty good that Spider-Man is one of the first characters a person thinks of. He’s an iconic hero, with lots of variants, and plenty of memorable villains, making it a no-brainer, if you were going to focus a Magic: The Gathering expansion on just one Marvel character. While I would’ve picked the X-Men, that’s just personal preference talking.

I’ve heard on the grapevine that this Spider-Man set was designed to help introduce people to MTG, and considering we received Welcome Decks instead of Commander Decks, that tracks. I will say these are much better Welcome Decks than we used to get back in the day; these are full 60 card decks that genuinely feel pretty good for a newbie to play.

I don’t really mind that the set is focused on new players; after all, that’s what Portal was back in the older days. It’s perfectly okay for a set to not be something you’re interested in; there have been quite a few of those across my decades of playtime.

MTG x Spider-Man has a pair of new mechanics that could return in 2026

This MTG x Spider-Man set has a pair of new mechanics, known as Web-slinging and Mayhem. Web-slinging is an alternative cost to summoning a creature, typically much cheaper than normal. The catch is you have to return a tapped creature you control to its owner’s hand. I like this for decks that need ETB triggers and various types of recursion, so I could see it being really interesting a bit further down the line.

While I don't think Web-slinging will see much use in the future, Mayhem could (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

I also think this is an ability that could come back in 2026, since we do know there will be an MTG x Marvel set in that year. A more “Marvel Super Heroes” themed set, there will surely be at least one Spider-Man in it. However, I like Mayhem more, as an ability that could and should stick around.

Mayhem lets you cast this card from your graveyard for its Mayhem cost, if you discarded this turn. The normal timing rules for that spell still apply though. I’m well-known to be a fan of graveyard shenanigans, as well as discard, so I think this could be a really fun mechanic in the future. I don’t know if it will come back, but I do hope so.

The MTG x Spider-Man set boasts some spectacular cards

While not the most powerful set I’ve ever seen, MTG x Spider-Man does have some pretty great cards. I wanted to highlight some of my favorites that I’ve pulled, and some that I just think are worth having around. I haven't touched upon many of the cards that transform, because there are so many of them.

If you're into transforming creatures, this set is going to be pure joy. Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, Eddie Brock, Miguel O'Hara, you name 'em, this set has 'em.

A selection of my favorite cards from this set based on rarity (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The Soul Stone might be my favorite card of the set, though. I’m a huge fan of constantly bringing creatures back from the graveyard, and that does it with ease. Below is a list of some of my favorites from the set overall.

Mythic Rare

The Soul Stone : Indestructible mana rock with a lot more going on? Huge fan.

: Indestructible mana rock with a lot more going on? Huge fan. Spider-Verse : Legend Rule doesn’t apply to Spiders, and rewards from casting spells that aren’t in your hand.

: Legend Rule doesn’t apply to Spiders, and rewards from casting spells that aren’t in your hand. Eddie Brock // Venom, Lethal Protector: This card is going to get out of hand fast in mid-range Jund Command decks. It’s going to stomp people silly.

Rare

Peter Parker’s Camera : What a great way to copy spells at a low mana cost! Just flicker it back into play, or Proliferate to keep it around.

: What a great way to copy spells at a low mana cost! Just flicker it back into play, or Proliferate to keep it around. Shadow of the Goblin: A Mayhem triggering machine, and rewards you for casting spells anywhere but your hand at 2 mana? What a bargain.

A Mayhem triggering machine, and rewards you for casting spells anywhere but your hand at 2 mana? What a bargain. Jackal, Genius Geneticist: As if Simic needed more nonsense ways to ramp resources/creatures. 10/10, would use as a Commander.

Uncommon

Supportive Parents: You need cards tapped for Web-slinging, right? This does that for you, and generates mana.

You need cards tapped for Web-slinging, right? This does that for you, and generates mana. Tombstone, Career Criminal: A Gravedigger that also has a Lord ability? At three mana, that’s value.

A Gravedigger that also has a Lord ability? At three mana, that’s value. Silver Sable, Mercenary Leader: In a flicker/white weenie deck, this is going to be fun. Free +1/+1 counter, and lifelink for a modified creature?

Common

Swarm, Being of Bees: 1-drop 2/2 flash/flying using Mayhem? Absolutely bonkers, this.

1-drop 2/2 flash/flying using Mayhem? Absolutely bonkers, this. Spider-Man No More: I love blue spells that transform a powerful creature into something useless. Change something you hate into a 1/1 with defender and no other abilities.

I love blue spells that transform a powerful creature into something useless. Change something you hate into a 1/1 with defender and no other abilities. Spider Manifestation: A low-cost creature that can tap for two colors (R or G), and untapped when large creatures hit the field. Gruul will have a field day with this, especially at two mana value.

MTG x Spider-Man has some truly phenomenal special art pieces in it

While a lot of the fancy, amazing art cards are found in the Collector Boosters, you can occasionally find them in regular booster packs, too. While I enjoy the regular card art too, the special art pieces are just on a different level.

I love the special art treatments for this set, that's for sure (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Rest in Peace is a great example of a perfect piece of art. That familiar, sad, Peter Parker on that card? Love it. That and Counterspell. The art of Doc Ock holding up Spider-Man and smacking him in the face? That’s such an amazing (and hilarious) bit of work.

I’m also a huge fan of the cards that feature comic book panel visuals, like Maximum Carnage. Those cards look great, even if they can be a little hard to read at times. Between these and the full art cards for familiar characters, I really think this set nailed the Spider-Man aesthetic. I just wish those fancier cards were easier for casual players to get.

Final Thoughts

I’ve enjoyed the Spider-Man set for MTG, and while it’s not my favorite of the year (That goes to Final Fantasy), I have liked what I’ve seen of it. I do think it’s a good set to get into if you aren’t an MTG fan, but love Spider-Man (and are interested in trying the card game out). However, it exposes an issue I do have with Magic: The Gathering right now.

This set also features a ton of creatures that transform, if you're into that (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

This year, we’re going to have three Universes Beyond sets dropping: Final Fantasy, Spider-Man, and Avatar The Last Airbender. I like these sets, don’t get me wrong; but I do feel like perhaps there are too many of them coming all at once. They also tend to come with higher prices, which then in turn, brings up the prices in other locations.

I do think the Universes Beyond sets should be spread out just a little, but next year we’re getting UB than we are “standard” MTG, and I am not really thrilled about that. I know that’s not really the game designer’s decisions, but it is a little frustrating to not see as much fresh, fantasy Magic, and more IP collaborations in the coming year.

We’ll just have to see how it all goes. Regardless, I think the Spider-Man MTG set is a decent one, with quite a few fun cards. I can’t think of too many must-have staples from the set, but it is still very much worth exploring, if you’re a fan of Wall Crawlers.

